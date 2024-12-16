MEXC Exchange
Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?
Trump's DeFi project WLFI purchased a large number of crypto assets in December, with a cumulative expenditure of nearly US$45 million, including ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA and the latest ONDO. From the current situation, most of the leadership team are new faces, and there is still some uncertainty about the practicality and innovation of the project.
PANews
2024/12/17 15:16
Crypto x AI: 10 areas to watch in 2025
In this article, Archetype analyzes the top ten important areas worth paying attention to in 2025, ranging from the interaction of intelligent agents to decentralized computing, from changes in the data market to breakthroughs in privacy technology.
PANews
2024/12/17 13:14
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.17)
The number of on-chain disks has decreased, but AI Agent is still the hotspot
PANews
2024/12/17 11:04
Bull market essentials: a look at 12 cycle tools and retreat indicators
This article will introduce 12 cycle determination tools and exit indicators. Multiple indicators show that this bull market cycle has not yet peaked.
PANews
2024/12/17 08:25
PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance
The Trump family's crypto project World Liberty purchased $250,000 worth of ONDO tokens through Cow Protocol; the VANA ecosystem NFT project V floor price increased by 688.92% in a week; MOCA rose by more than 300% in a short period of time.
PANews
2024/12/16 17:26
NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery
With the announcement of major coin issuance plans by leading projects such as Magic Eden and Pudgy Penguins, confidence in the NFT market has been effectively rekindled, driving a strong rebound in prices and trading volumes.
PANews
2024/12/16 16:02
Four dimensions to analyze Hyperliquid’s growth potential
This article will focus on Hyperliquid’s market opportunities and the fundamental investment logic of the $HYPE token.
PANews
2024/12/16 15:08
Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?
Following El Salvador, the United States, Brazil, Poland, Russia and Japan began to try.
PANews
2024/12/16 13:48
OSL Trading Hours: BTC hits new highs again, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the crypto market
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/16 11:35
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16)
New Bull Market, New Shitcoin
PANews
2024/12/16 11:16
