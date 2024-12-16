2025-08-20 Wednesday

Actualités crypto

Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?

Trump's project WLFI bought 45 million US dollars worth of tokens. Who are the core decision makers behind it?

Trump's DeFi project WLFI purchased a large number of crypto assets in December, with a cumulative expenditure of nearly US$45 million, including ETH, cbBTC, LINK, AAVE, ENA and the latest ONDO. From the current situation, most of the leadership team are new faces, and there is still some uncertainty about the practicality and innovation of the project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.704-3.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+9.80%
Ondo
ONDO$0.9199-4.00%
Partager
PANews2024/12/17 15:16
Partager
Crypto x AI: 10 areas to watch in 2025

Crypto x AI: 10 areas to watch in 2025

In this article, Archetype analyzes the top ten important areas worth paying attention to in 2025, ranging from the interaction of intelligent agents to decentralized computing, from changes in the data market to breakthroughs in privacy technology.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-3.02%
Partager
PANews2024/12/17 13:14
Partager
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.17)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.17)

The number of on-chain disks has decreased, but AI Agent is still the hotspot
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1155-3.02%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002025-1.65%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000879-1.68%
Partager
PANews2024/12/17 11:04
Partager
Bull market essentials: a look at 12 cycle tools and retreat indicators

Bull market essentials: a look at 12 cycle tools and retreat indicators

This article will introduce 12 cycle determination tools and exit indicators. Multiple indicators show that this bull market cycle has not yet peaked.
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-6.43%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001827-2.76%
Partager
PANews2024/12/17 08:25
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance

PA Daily | Upbit will list VANA and MOCA; about 5 billion DOGE transferred from Binance

The Trump family's crypto project World Liberty purchased $250,000 worth of ONDO tokens through Cow Protocol; the VANA ecosystem NFT project V floor price increased by 688.92% in a week; MOCA rose by more than 300% in a short period of time.
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.06978-1.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.704-3.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012-0.73%
Partager
PANews2024/12/16 17:26
Partager
NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

With the announcement of major coin issuance plans by leading projects such as Magic Eden and Pudgy Penguins, confidence in the NFT market has been effectively rekindled, driving a strong rebound in prices and trading volumes.
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.22796-5.14%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.0745-3.93%
Major
MAJOR$0.15769-1.98%
Partager
PANews2024/12/16 16:02
Partager
Four dimensions to analyze Hyperliquid’s growth potential

Four dimensions to analyze Hyperliquid’s growth potential

This article will focus on Hyperliquid’s market opportunities and the fundamental investment logic of the $HYPE token.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.1-4.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.05%
Partager
PANews2024/12/16 15:08
Partager
Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?

Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?

Following El Salvador, the United States, Brazil, Poland, Russia and Japan began to try.
ELYSIA
EL$0.004691-3.63%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01815-4.77%
Partager
PANews2024/12/16 13:48
Partager
OSL Trading Hours: BTC hits new highs again, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the crypto market

OSL Trading Hours: BTC hits new highs again, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the crypto market

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,237.39-2.59%
Partager
PANews2024/12/16 11:35
Partager
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.16)

New Bull Market, New Shitcoin
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-6.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002025-1.65%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000879-1.68%
Partager
PANews2024/12/16 11:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M