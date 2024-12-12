MEXC Exchange
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.13)
The market landscape is changing
PANews
2024/12/13 11:10
Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season
Much of the story in 2024 is low sentiment and infighting.
PANews
2024/12/13 10:03
Dialogue with Shaw, founder of ai16z: Rewriting the Web3 script with AI, I have 100 digital assistants on the blockchain
As the creator of the Eliza framework, the founder of ai16z DAO, and the creator of the AI version of the Marc Andressen project, Shaw is opening up new possibilities in the field of the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.
PANews
2024/12/12 20:53
Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!
Who is the wealth creator? Who is the “king of the downturn”?
PANews
2024/12/12 20:11
New trends in the stablecoin arena: 23 projects officially announced investment and financing in the second half of the year, and Binance and Circle reached a "century reconciliation"
At present, from the ice-breaking cooperation between Binance and Circle, to the intensive layout of crypto giants, to the frequent financing activities and the gradual improvement of the policy environment, the liquidity and application scenarios of the stablecoin track are expanding rapidly, accelerating to become one of the core narratives of this cycle.
PANews
2024/12/12 17:59
PA Daily | An advertisement for a cryptocurrency fund appeared on the Alipay page; BlackRock and Fidelity ETF purchased $500 million in ETH in the past two days
The floor price of Pudgy Penguins exceeded $100,000; Vana released the VANA token economics, 44% will be allocated to the community; Treasure officially launched the mainnet after migrating to ZKsync.
PANews
2024/12/12 17:25
From the Genesis Block to Breaking $100,000, the Evolution of the Bitcoin Network and Its Economic Foundation
After 5,256 trading days, Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on December 5, 2024. The Bitcoin network processed a total of 1.12 billion transactions, settled $131.25 trillion in transfers, and miners earned a total of $71.49 billion.
PANews
2024/12/12 15:50
Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature
"It is a historical oddity that peer reviewers are not paid; the work they do is valuable and should be recognised and rewarded."
PANews
2024/12/12 14:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)
Ai Agent enters a white-hot stage
PANews
2024/12/12 11:26
Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem
Based on the existing public information, this article will list 10 games that have been or will be launched on Xai.
PANews
2024/12/12 10:09
