MEXC Exchange
/
Actualités crypto
/
2025-08-20 Wednesday
Actualités crypto
Suivez les actualités crypto les plus tendances du marché
As the tide of “strategic reserves” rises, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?
Gold, as a global strategic reserve asset, has a history of thousands of years, while the 15-year-old Bitcoin is posing new challenges.
GOLD
$0.00000000000028
+21.73%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/12 10:00
Partager
Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens
The Movement order-sharing craze has not yet ended, and Magic Eden’s airdrop is coming soon.
MAGIC
$0.22801
-5.22%
ORDER
$0.1414
+1.50%
SOON
$0.2683
-2.93%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/11 17:36
Partager
PA Daily | Microsoft shareholders vote against Bitcoin investment proposal; ZK verification layer Aligned Layer announces ALIGN token economics
Coinbase has launched Magic Eden (ME) and will launch Gigachad (GIGA) and Turbo (TURBO); Circle has established a strategic partnership with Binance; Riot Platforms bought 705 BTC.
GIGA
$0.01278
-6.57%
TURBO
$0.004107
-3.31%
BTC
$113,250.04
-2.63%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/11 17:25
Partager
Bitwise's Top 10 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2025
Driven by global stimulus policies from China and other major central banks, growing institutional adoption, and rapid improvements in blockchain technology, the outlook for 2025 looks pretty bright.
LOOKS
$0.018998
-0.71%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAJOR
$0.15769
-2.10%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/11 16:00
Partager
OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$113,250.04
-2.63%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/11 12:02
Partager
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.11)
AI Agent is hot again, base chain issues more than 5,000 new listings per day
MORE
$0.10012
-0.61%
AI
$0.1155
-2.94%
HOT
$0.0009524
-0.38%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/11 11:23
Partager
Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?
Recently, after successfully performing a textbook airdrop, the derivatives DEX Hyperliquid not only achieved impressive performance in many data, but also hit a new high in the spot auction price, further enhancing the platform's market advantage. With such strong data, PANews learned that many projects have already set their sights on listing on Hyperliquid.
AUCTION
$9.689
-1.60%
NOT
$0.001826
-2.82%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/11 10:08
Partager
PA Daily | Binance will list Magic Eden (ME) at 23:00 tonight; GSR becomes the market maker of MOVE tokens
Russian lawmakers proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve; Google announced progress on quantum computing "Willow"; the founder of Morgan Creek predicts that the crypto market will usher in a bear market in mid-2025.
MOVE
$0.1287
-2.42%
MAGIC
$0.22801
-5.22%
ME
$0.6759
-3.60%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/10 17:33
Partager
The Movement airdrop has been received: 98.5% of addresses have received more than 100 MOVEs, and the highest single address has received 490,000 MOVEs
On December 9, the modular Layer2 Movement based on Move opened airdrop claims. PANews analyzed the on-chain data of MOVE tokens to investigate the actual situation of MOVE's current airdrop.
MORE
$0.10012
-0.61%
MOVE
$0.1287
-2.42%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/10 17:18
Partager
Google's quantum chip Willow has been released. Under the threat of super computing power, will the 1 million bitcoins held by Satoshi Nakamoto be frozen to ensure their safety?
Will quantum computing undermine existing encryption security mechanisms, especially posing a threat to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin? As the threat of quantum computing intensifies, experts suggest that the Bitcoin community may need to consider freezing Satoshi Nakamoto's 1 million Bitcoins.
MAY
$0.04968
+0.81%
Partager
PANews
2024/12/10 16:57
Partager
Actualités tendance
Plus
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?
Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price
Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M