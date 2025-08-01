MEXC Exchange
In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 284 million US dollars, mainly due to the explosion of long orders
PANews reported on August 1st that Coinglass data showed that over the past hour, $284 million in liquidation occurred across the entire network, with $276 million in long positions and
PANews
2025/08/01 09:07
Ethereum Foundation: Defining the next decade with "lean Ethereum"
Author: Justin Drake Translated by: BitpushNews Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of Ethereum. Today, we officially launched the "Lean Ethereum" vision—my personal mission statement for the next decade. We stand
VISION
$0.0002813
-3.00%
PANews
2025/08/01 09:00
Trump signed an executive order, Taiwan's new "reciprocal tariff" is 20%
According to a report from PANews on August 1st, Kantaihai reported that on July 31st, US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and
ORDER
$0.1125
-3.68%
TRUMP
$8.871
-2.62%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:50
The Ethereum Foundation released its "Lean Ethereum" vision, kicking off a new journey for the next decade.
PANews reported on August 1st that according to the Ethereum Foundation blog, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary yesterday, and today the official "lean Ethereum" vision was officially released as a
VISION
$0.0002813
-3.00%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:45
Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC Share Offering
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) has signed a sales agreement to issue and sell variable-rate Series A perpetual preferred stock (STRC Stock) with a total value
STRD
$0.1281
+2.97%
STRK
$0.1156
-4.22%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:41
Strategy Q2 operating revenue reached $14 billion and net profit reached $10 billion
PANews reported on August 1st that Strategy announced that in the second quarter of 2025, the company achieved operating revenue of US$14 billion, net profit of US$10 billion, and earnings
SECOND
$0.00001
-35.48%
NET
$0.00010975
+5.76%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:40
Pump.fun registered a subdomain and may launch a transaction fee dashboard or incentive mechanism.
According to BWEnews, Pump.fun recently registered the subdomain fee.pump.fun, suggesting it will soon launch a transaction fee dashboard or a volume-based incentive program.
MAY
$0.05012
-5.30%
PUMP
$0.002863
-1.54%
SOON
$0.1446
-1.63%
FUN
$0.011354
+1.33%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001254
-1.41%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:33
A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.
According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
PANews
2025/08/01 08:30
Apple's Q3 revenue for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be US$94.04 billion, and it is increasing its investment in artificial intelligence.
PANews reported on August 1st that Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook stated: "We have acquired seven companies this year and are willing to accelerate our AI roadmap through M&A." Apple
COOK
$0.010664
-1.94%
AI
$0.1229
-2.07%
M
$0.3615
+15.62%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:25
Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"
PANews reported on August 1st that according to Yicai Global, in response to allegations of serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips, Nvidia responded: "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to
NOT
$0.002087
+0.82%
PANews
2025/08/01 08:16
