MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Hilbert Group and LDA Capital reach SEK 150 million financing agreement to support Bitcoin funding strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico , Sweden's Hilbert Group signed a 150 million Swedish kronor (about 15.8 million U.S. dollars) structured financing agreement with LDA Capital
U
$0.01105
+1.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 18:34
Hyperliquid’s total open interest exceeds $14.7 billion, setting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 23 that Hyperliquid stated that the total amount of open contracts continued to rise, setting a new historical high again, exceeding US$14.7 billion.
OPEN
$0.0000000686
-40.29%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 18:32
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increased its holdings by 3.06 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 28.89 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 23 that according to TheNewswire, Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) recently purchased another 3.06 bitcoins for a transaction amount of 500,000 Canadian dollars, with funds coming
PLANET
$0.0000008884
-5.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 18:28
Is Ethereum fated for more upside? Here’s what analysts think
Ethereum has been on a tear lately, clawing its way back after several months of sluggish performance. The rally has flipped industry chatter from ‘when ETH surge?’ to ‘how long can this rally last?’ and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is…
MORE
$0.09726
-2.77%
HERE
$0.000429
+2.38%
ETH
$3,632.11
-3.71%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 18:13
DeAgentAI's AlphaX attracted 86K+ users in the Sui Chain Prediction Competition within two weeks, and the transaction volume increased by 232%
PANews reported on July 23 that the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition launched by AlphaX, the community incubation product of the AI Infra project DeAgentAI, has performed well
SUI
$3.5387
-5.62%
WELL
$0.0001517
+0.86%
AI
$0.1229
-2.07%
INFRA
$0.1096
-0.09%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 18:06
More than $50 million USDC was destroyed in the USDC Treasury
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Whale Alert, at 18:03 Beijing time, 50,070,482 USDC (approximately US$50,055,461) on the Ethereum chain were destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
MORE
$0.09726
-2.77%
USDC
$1.0001
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 18:05
PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy
A fierce competition to become the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy" is taking place on Wall Street. Driven by heavyweights such as Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin and Wall Street strategist Tom
TOM
$0.00028
+0.71%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 17:58
CertiK Stablecoin Report 2025: What are the top 5 most secure tokens in the stablecoin race?
As stablecoin adoption grows more mainstream, so do the security risks associated with them. Which tokens are leading the race in terms of security? The first half of 2025 saw a surge in stablecoin use cases, with a monthly settlement…
MORE
$0.09726
-2.77%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 17:52
Payments are broken, and stablecoins are rapidly fixing them | Opinion
We are watching the biggest transformation since credit cards. The companies that capitalize on this will thrive.
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 17:38
Fartcoin derivatives open interest ranks among the top ten, speculative boom emerges
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk , Fartcoin ( FARTCOIN ), a meme coin of Solana ecosystem, has now become one of the top ten tokens in
BOOM
$0.01257
-5.48%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.002005
+16.50%
NOW
$0.00778
+0.38%
FARTCOIN
$1.01153
+0.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/23 17:33
Trending News
More
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder