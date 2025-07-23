MEXC Exchange
DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round
PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika
PANews
2025/07/23 07:36
U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has filed a civil recovery lawsuit for $7.1 million in
PANews
2025/07/23 07:35
Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today
PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting
PANews
2025/07/23 07:31
LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the market share of LetsBonk, a Meme token launch platform based on Solana, has increased from 5% a month ago
PANews
2025/07/23 07:17
The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. SEC's Division of Trading and Markets approved the "accelerated conversion" application of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF
PANews
2025/07/23 07:07
21Shares Submits S-1 Documents Related to ONDO ETF to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Blcok, 21Shares has submitted an application to launch an ETF that tracks the native token ONDO of the RWA platform Ondo
PANews
2025/07/23 07:01
How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs
While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:30
Tesla’s futuristic diner is here, serving fries and popcorn—but where’s the Dogecoin?
Tesla Diner patrons noticed the absence of Dogecoin payments, despite Musk's earlier endorsement, turning what could’ve been a crypto milestone into a missed opportunity.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:15
DeFi Dev Corp. nears 1 million SOL with public market backing
With 999,999 SOL now locked in its treasury, DeFi Dev Corp. is quietly becoming one of Solana’s largest institutional holders. The company is staking, validating, and compounding its way into the network’s core infrastructure. On Monday, July 21, DeFi Dev…
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:00
Poseidon debuts with $15m to fuel AI’s leap from words to physical worlds
As AI shifts from text to robotics, the battle for training data is entering a new phase. Poseidon, backed by a16z, is positioning itself as the arbiter of this next-gen data economy, where provenance and licensing are non-negotiable.
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 04:39
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins
Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify
Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder