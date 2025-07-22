2025-08-01 Friday

Telegram’s TON Wallet goes live in US with eye on 87 million users

Telegram’s built-in crypto wallet has officially launched in the U.S., making self-custody and crypto transactions available to one of the app’s largest national audiences.
Crypto.news2025/07/23 01:07
Bitcoin Miner Mawson Fires CEO, Files Fraud Lawsuit – What’s Going On?

Key Takeaways: Mewawalla’s dismissal follows broader scrutiny of executive pay practices in crypto infrastructure firms. The lawsuit marks Mawson’s second major legal dispute in 2025, both linked to operational asset control. Canaan’s ongoing expansion at Mawson’s site continues despite parallel litigation. Bitcoin miner Mawson Infrastructure has fired its CEO and President, Rahul Mewawalla, for cause, accusing him of breaching fiduciary duties and engaging in fraud. According to TheMinerMag , the board placed Mewawalla on administrative leave shortly after notifying him of potential termination on May 30. By July 8, his removal became official. Bitcoin Miner Mawson Sues Ex-CEO Mawson has also filed a lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery seeking damages and the return of compensation awarded earlier this year. In February, the board approved a $2.5 million cash bonus, 1.2 million restricted stock units, and a salary increase to $1.2 million for Mewawalla. The company cited “high-performing” leadership in that announcement. In a July 17 letter to Mawson’s board, Mewawalla disputed the accusations, stating he “respectfully and vigorously” disagreed with the company’s account. He referred to the board’s own prior filings, which credited him with 36% revenue growth and improved gross margins during his tenure. The company named General Counsel Kaliste Saloom as interim CEO. Mewawalla’s board seat has also been revoked. The lawsuit filed against Mewawalla has not yet been made public, and the company has not released further details about the specific misconduct alleged. Mewawalla has not publicly responded beyond his letter to the board. 🔋 AI firms are now using excess data center power to mine Bitcoin, helping to stabilize grids and improve energy efficiency. #Bitcoin #Mining #AI #RenewableEnergy https://t.co/8ZnTfdRETq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 11, 2025 Second Legal Dispute in 2025 The complaint marks the second major legal dispute involving Mawson this year. In March, NYDIG’s parent company, Stone Ridge, and its mining subsidiary, Consensus Colocation, sued Mawson for allegedly taking control of 20,000 ASIC miners worth $30 million hosted at a facility in Midland, Pennsylvania. Mawson has since signed a new agreement with Canaan to host over 17,000 new units at the same Midland site. The three-year deal includes approximately 64 megawatts of capacity and supports Canaan’s 4.7 EH/s hashrate expansion in North America. The leadership change comes as the mining firm seeks to stabilize operations and attract partners in a competitive colocation market. Pending legal outcomes may influence future contractual relationships and financing terms. The incident reveals ongoing governance challenges in the crypto mining sector, where executive pay and accountability remain under heightened scrutiny. Boards may face increased pressure to justify incentive structures and enforce oversight mechanisms in such a volatile environment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What role does fiduciary duty play in crypto-native firms with hybrid operational models? In companies operating both infrastructure and financial services, fiduciary obligations may cover both traditional shareholders and tokenholders, adding complexity to governance enforcement and dispute resolution. How might this affect Mawson’s ability to secure future equipment or hosting partnerships? Ongoing legal disputes and leadership changes can raise counterparty risk concerns. Equipment manufacturers and hosting partners may renegotiate terms or delay new agreements pending resolution. Could regulatory agencies get involved? While the current proceedings are civil, if fraud is substantiated, state or federal regulators may initiate separate enforcement action depending on the facts.
CryptoNews2025/07/23 00:48
Foreign media: Musk's allies are raising up to $12 billion to support the xAI chip project

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Wall Street Journal: Musk's allies are raising up to $12 billion to support the xAI chip project as the startup is
PANews2025/07/23 00:06
a16z leads $15 million seed round for Poseidon to advance decentralized data layer for AI

PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block , the well-known venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz ( a16z ) led a $ 15 million seed round of financing
PANews2025/07/23 00:02
Coinbase adds BNKR, JITOSOL, and MPLX to its asset roadmap

PANews reported on July 22 that Coinbase Assets released a message on the X platform, saying that today, three assets, BankrCoin ( BNKR ), Jito Staked SOL ( JITOSOL )
PANews2025/07/22 23:57
US President Trump: Interest rates should be lowered by 3 percentage points, or even lower

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump talked about Powell: He will be out soon anyway. Trump also said: Powell keeps interest rates too high.
PANews2025/07/22 23:49
What does the US GENIUS Act mean for stablecoins?

The Genius Act is a US law aimed at establishing federal oversight for stablecoin issuers, setting rules for reserves, redemption rights, and licensing requirements.
PANews2025/07/22 23:46
Sources: Apple is expected to get EU antitrust approval for its App Store fees and rules

PANews reported on July 22 that Apple (AAPL.O) is expected to receive approval from the European Union's antitrust agency for its App Store fees and rules, which will help Apple
PANews2025/07/22 23:41
The White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time

PANews reported on July 22 that the White House plans to visit the Federal Reserve headquarters on Thursday local time.
PANews2025/07/22 23:40
SharpLink flexes treasury muscle with massive ETH buy, outmaneuvers rival BitMine

The public ETH leaderboard is shifting weekly. SharpLink’s latest accumulation spree pushes it back ahead of BitMine, but the treasury war shows no signs of cooling off.
Crypto.news2025/07/22 23:39

