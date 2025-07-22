2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million

Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 79,949 ETH last week, investing approximately $258 million

PANews reported on July 22 that according to GlobeNewswire , SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) purchased 79,949 Ethereum at an average price of $ 3,238 per Ethereum between July 14
Ethereum
ETH$3,644.19-3.31%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:06
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03938-2.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00
47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas

47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas

Cryptocurrency and blockchain segments are among the most promising areas for development. This was stated by 47% of respondents from fintech companies surveyed as part of the research conducted by the authors of the “Ukrainian Directory of Fintech Companies 2025”. The publication contains the results of a survey of 150 industry participants and Ukrainian banks, […] Сообщение 47% of Ukrainian fintech companies named blockchain and cryptocurrencies as promising areas появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Particl
PART$0.1774-0.39%
Share
Incrypted2025/07/22 19:56
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: Annual tariff revenue is expected to reach $300 billion

PANews reported on July 22 that US Treasury Secretary Benson said that tariff revenues are "huge" and could account for 1% of GDP. Annual tariff revenues are expected to reach
U
U$0.0111+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:50
5 memecoins that could make holders millionaires by 2026

5 memecoins that could make holders millionaires by 2026

As the next bull run gains steam, a carefully chosen $600 bet on high-potential meme coins like Little Pepe, Bonk, and PEPE could turn modest risk into life-changing returns. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.02456-3.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.009694-5.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002015+16.40%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002687-3.79%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023-4.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/22 19:46
Japanese Textile Materials Company Kitabo Plans to Buy About $5.4 Million in Bitcoin

Japanese Textile Materials Company Kitabo Plans to Buy About $5.4 Million in Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 22 that according to NLNico , Japanese textile materials company Kitabo Co announced plans to purchase 800 million yen (about 5.4 million US dollars) worth of
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:44
Huang Licheng holds a $126 million long position in Hyperliquid, with a profit of more than $22 million in two months

Huang Licheng holds a $126 million long position in Hyperliquid, with a profit of more than $22 million in two months

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Yu Jin, Machi Big Brother Huang Licheng ( @machibigbrother ) currently holds a total long position of $ 126 million on the
Moonveil
MORE$0.09727-2.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:11
Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

As cryptocurrency continues its evolution into a mainstream financial asset class, a growing number of investors are turning to new strategies for generating yield – without the risks of high-frequency trading. Addressing this demand, UK-based Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining app that empowers users in over to earn crypto passively, directly from their smartphones. A New Era of Mining Accessibility Founded in 2010 and officially entering the cloud mining space in 2018, Quid Miner has built a compliant, global infrastructure with strategic mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan. Users can now mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without purchasing any hardware or writing a single line of code. Why Cloud Mining? Cloud mining enables users to lease computing power from professional mining farms. Instead of managing physical machines, Quid Miner users subscribe to automated contracts and receive daily earnings based on real-time performance. This model is especially suited for those seeking passive income or long-term exposure to digital assets – without the headaches of technical maintenance or market timing. Why It Matters Now Amid rising inflation, volatile interest rates, and global economic uncertainty, many are seeking diversified, alternative income streams. Quid Miner offers a way to tap into the value creation of digital infrastructure without the learning curve of direct trading or staking. The app’s AI engine automatically optimizes performance across multiple mining pools and supported coins. Key Features at a Glance: AI Optimization Engine: Dynamically adjusts computing allocation to maximize returns Robust Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensure real-time protection and encrypted transactions Multi-Coin, Multi-Chain Support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, LTC, SOL, BCH, and more Incentive System: Free $15 mining credit for new users, plus daily sign-in bonuses Mobile-First Design: Seamlessly mine, monitor, and manage operations via iOS or Android Sustainability Commitment: Fully powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner : Choose Quid Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Quid Miner is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. It is a UK-regulated cloud mining platform that strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. Since 2018, Quid Miner has continued to expand its global layout and technical capabilities. We always focus on compliance, user-centric design and global infrastructure, providing safe, efficient and convenient mining solutions to users in more than 180 countries. With 24/7 multilingual support and a fully automated backend, Quid Miner is redefining what it means to be a participant in the digital economy. Ensure that global users enjoy an efficient mining experience. Start mining smarter – securely, sustainably, and on your terms.
RWAX
APP$0.003829-2.04%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.329-0.90%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08275-6.20%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20974-2.61%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097-27.06%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/22 19:10
Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

Archax acquires German digital asset firm DDA to expand European crypto ETP layout

PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk , British digital asset exchange Archax will acquire German regulated crypto asset management company Deutsche Digital Assets ( DDA ) to
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007674-5.29%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:02
Who is the biggest winner in this wave of stablecoin craze?

Who is the biggest winner in this wave of stablecoin craze?

Author: Yue Xiaoyu With the listing of Circle, the leader in compliant stablecoins, a benchmark effect has been created, and domestic investors have also begun to pay attention to stablecoins.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006099-1.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 19:00

Trending News

More

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder