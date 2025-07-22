MEXC Exchange
071labs makes strategic investment in Bitcoin scaling project Nubit
PANews reported on July 22 that 071labs announced a strategic investment in Nubit, a core infrastructure project for Bitcoin expansion. Nubit is committed to improving the scalability, usability and openness
PANews
2025/07/22 17:26
Swedish Bitcoin Treasury firm H100 Group cross-lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
H100 Group AB has joined the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adding to its existing listing on Sweden’s NGM Nordic Growth Market, as the company moves up to 44th place among the world’s largest public Bitcoin treasury holders. H100 Group AB, a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 17:20
Futu and China Asset Management Hong Kong have reached a strategic cooperation on Web3.0 and will launch a series of tokenized money market fund products
PANews reported on July 22 that Futu Group announced that it has reached a long-term strategic cooperation on Web3.0 with China Asset Management (Hong Kong). The two parties will jointly
PANews
2025/07/22 17:04
From Hornet Brother NFT to 10 million RWA, analyzing the double controversy of Hainan Huatie
Author: Liu Honglin In the past few days, Hainan Huatie has suddenly become a common topic in the Web3 circle and the A-share community. On one hand, the floor price
PANews
2025/07/22 17:00
Moonbirds rebounded strongly after changing owners. Can they replicate the success path of Fat Penguin?
Author: Nancy, PANews In recent days, the popularity of small pictures has been rekindled, and the NFT market has ushered in a long-awaited general rise. After a period of dormancy,
PANews
2025/07/22 16:37
EU-listed Fragbite Group adds Bitcoin to treasury with first 4.3 BTC purchase
Bitcoin is quietly making its way onto the balance sheets of European companies as corporate interest across the region continues to grow. Fragbite Group AB, a digital entertainment company listed in the EU, has made its first move into Bitcoin…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:22
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$46.9811 million
PANews reported on July 22 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/22 16:15
BNB Chain expands $100M incentive program with $25K TAG token buy from TaggerAI
As part of its upgraded $100 million incentive program, BNB Chain has acquired over 40 million TAG tokens from TaggerAI, building on earlier acquisitions of FAIR3 and BGSC. BNB Chain (BNB) just announced that it had purchased over 40 million…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:13
H100 Group, a Swedish public company with Bitcoin reserves, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PANews reported on July 22 that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced that it has been approved to trade on the open market segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
PANews
2025/07/22 16:09
Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion
Blockchains are like frontier towns, and metaphors can shape our understanding of what comes next.
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:08
