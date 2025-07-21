MEXC Exchange
BNB Hack’s Latest Winners Announced: Basement, DeFi Copilot, BIBIM
PANews reported on July 21 that BNB Chain announced the results of the latest batch of BNB Hack (6/23–7/17). The social protocol Basement (DeSoc direction), AI-driven DeFi assistant DeFi Copilot,
PANews
2025/07/21 19:55
BTCS discloses that the company's ETH and cash market value reached US$242 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire, blockchain technology company BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) announced that as of now, the total market value of its 55,788 Ethereum (ETH),
PANews
2025/07/21 19:52
Tether CEO: 66% of USDt on-chain transfers come from West Asia, the Middle East and Africa
PANews reported on July 21 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that USDt is growing rapidly around the world, especially in emerging markets. In the first half of 2025 ,
PANews
2025/07/21 19:42
Morocco’s Central Bank Completes Draft Crypto Assets Bill
PANews reported on July 21 that the Governor of the Central Bank of Morocco stated at the African Central Bank Conference in Rabat that Morocco has finalized a draft law
PANews
2025/07/21 19:21
Best crypto to buy as the altcoin season index jumps
The altcoin season index continued soaring on Monday, as most coins outperformed Bitcoin, which has remained in a tight range since last week. The index jumped to 58, its highest level in months. Similarly, the closely watched crypto Fear and…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 19:16
Antalpha's shareholders' meeting approved several important proposals, including increasing the company's authorized share capital and restructuring share classes.
PANews reported on July 21 that according to GlobeNewswire , Antalpha Platform Holdings held a special shareholders meeting today, with a total of 19,318,273 common shares participating in the vote,
PANews
2025/07/21 19:12
Co-founder Joseph Lubin will serve as the torchbearer for Ethereum's 10th anniversary, saying the protocol has been running stably and uninterruptedly for ten years
PANews reported on July 21 that Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin was invited to be the torchbearer for the 10th anniversary celebration of Ethereum. He said that the Ethereum protocol has
PANews
2025/07/21 19:09
Jingwei Tiandi: Launching a self-developed global stable currency payment platform
PANews reported on July 21 that Jingwei Tiandi announced on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the company announced its entry into the field of crypto payments and will release
PANews
2025/07/21 19:05
a16z: How does the CLARITY Act create a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies?
By Miles Jennings, Head of Crypto Policy and General Counsel, a16z Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News The U.S. House of Representatives recently advanced an important new "market structure" bill with
PANews
2025/07/21 19:00
Ethereum’s $3,800 rally powers record $4.4 billion crypto funds inflows
Ethereum is taking the lead in driving institutional capital into digital assets, and its steady uptrend has fueled the largest weekly inflows ever recorded for crypto funds. In its Monday report, CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products saw $4.39…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 18:59
