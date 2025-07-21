MEXC Exchange
A contract giant with a total profit of over $73 million is long ETH, BTC, HYPE and PEPE
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total profit of the whale 0x4a20 on Hyperliquid reached 73.66 million US dollars. The current long positions are: ETH
PANews
2025/07/21 11:37
Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins are expected to help traditional financial assets conduct "on-chain" transactions
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jiemian, Minsheng Securities pointed out that in the short term, cross-border payment scenarios are expected to become an important scenario for the
PANews
2025/07/21 11:33
Bank of America Merrill Lynch: Stablecoins will have a disruptive impact on traditional bank deposits and payment systems
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Phoenix.com, the latest research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows that as the US stablecoin regulatory framework gradually takes effect,
PANews
2025/07/21 11:18
Cryptocurrency market generally rises, ETH breaks through $3,800
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,800, and
PANews
2025/07/21 11:03
Consensys: A small number of MetaMask users reported "unusually high disk activity", a fix is coming soon
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, MetaMask developer Consensys confirmed that it would urgently fix the problem of abnormal writing of browser extensions to the hard disk.
PANews
2025/07/21 10:42
A whale who previously exchanged WBTC for ETH exchanged it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC in two months
PANews reported on July 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain whale swapped WBTC for ETH in May and swapped it back to WBTC today, making
PANews
2025/07/21 10:09
A new wallet spent 2082 ETH to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet spent 2,082 ETH (worth US$7.79 million) to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs. In addition, the whale
PANews
2025/07/21 09:57
JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
PANews
2025/07/21 09:54
Source: Pump.fun will issue PUMP airdrops on July 24
PANews reported on July 21 that according to crypto KOL Downsin Jerome, Pump.fun co-founder and CEO Alon Cohen said that PUMP airdrops will be distributed to eligible active Solana wallets
PANews
2025/07/21 09:43
Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State,
PANews
2025/07/21 09:31
