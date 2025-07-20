2025-08-01 Friday

AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago,
Circle executive: The GENIUS Act prevents large tech companies and banks from dominating the stablecoin market

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle Chief Strategy Officer Dante Disparte said in the Unchained podcast that the GENIUS Act contains a little-known provision aimed at
Detailed explanation of the stability of the Fed chairman's position: It is not easy for Trump to replace Powell

Written by: Dong Jing Source: Wall Street Journal Although Trump has been criticizing Powell for not cutting interest rates and has expressed the possibility of replacing the Fed chairman, it
A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price
World War III threatens Bitcoin mining infrastructure | Opinion

As geopolitical tensions rise, Bitcoin mining firms may need to consider contingency plans to maintain network stability.
GENIUS Act blocks Big Tech, banks from dominating stablecoins: Circle exec

Circle’s Dante Disparte says the GENIUS Act ensures tech giants and banks can’t dominate the stablecoin market without facing strict structural and regulatory hurdles.
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6243.18 BTC

According to PANews on July 20, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,243.18, with a total
Charles Hoskinson says audit report ‘shaping up’ for August release

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says he will read the full audit report over a livestream when it is released next month.
A whale hoarded another 5,599 ETH through Galaxy Digital, and accumulated a total of 11,147 ETH in the past day

PANews reported on July 20 that according to The Data Nerd, 4 hours ago, the new whale 0x3dF accumulated another 5,599 ETH (about 20.08 million US dollars) through Galaxy Digital.
A whale closed his ETH position an hour ago and made a profit of $1.7 million. In the past four days, all of his six ETH long transactions were profitable.

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd5ff closed his ETH long position an hour ago, locking in another $1.7 million in profits. In the past
