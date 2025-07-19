MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Source: Hong Kong stablecoin license will be arranged in a similar invitation application system
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1, 2025, and the application for stablecoin licenses will be launched
EFFECT
$0.006095
-1.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 17:24
Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion
PANews reported on July 19 that according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming's current Ethereum holdings are worth $1 billion (about 280,600 ETH), making it the
ETH
$3,631.13
-3.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 17:05
FTX creditor representative: Bahamas may be subject to UK/EU rules and requires additional approval
PANews reported on July 19 that FTX creditor representative Sunil tweeted that the Bahamas appears to be subject to UK/EU rules and the claims process requires additional regulatory approval.
MAY
$0.05012
-5.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 16:57
A whale/institution bought 18,557 ETH on the chain in the past two days, with an average price of $3,451
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution has purchased 18,557 ETH on the chain with 64.04 million USDT in the past two
ETH
$3,631.13
-3.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 16:26
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 1.8 billion in the past 7 days
PANews reported on July 19 that according to official data, in the seven days ending July 17, Circle issued about 7.5 billion USDC, redeemed about 5.7 billion USDC, and the
USDC
$1.0001
+0.01%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 16:04
A certain ETH band whale bought a total of 5,578 ETH, worth about $19.98 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale bought 5,578 ETH in the 0x54d...e6029 band, with a total value of $19.98 million and an average price
ETH
$3,631.13
-3.98%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 15:53
A whale closed his DOGE position at a high point yesterday and made a profit of $2.14 million. He went long on DOGE again 10 hours ago and made a profit of $1.64 million.
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x6adb closed his DOGE long position at a high point yesterday, locking in a profit of $2.14 million. 10
DOGE
$0.2093
-3.31%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 14:53
Coinbase CEO: GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed into law, and more bills will be introduced in the future
PANews reported on July 19 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted, “I hope people realize the importance of this moment for cryptocurrency. GENIUS is the first federal cryptocurrency bill signed
MORE
$0.09737
-2.57%
PEOPLE
$0.01839
-5.59%
FUTURE
$0.15236
+31.35%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 14:01
James Wynn: Missed the opportunity to short, wait until PUMP hits bottom before considering entering
PANews reported on July 19 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "Missed the opportunity to short and was busy making money elsewhere. These new token issuances always end the same
WYNN
$0.0003272
-5.89%
TOKEN
$0.01575
-9.89%
PUMP
$0.002887
-2.20%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 13:23
CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?
Written by: CCTV News On the 18th local time, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation Act for American Stablecoins" (referred to as the
ACT
$0.03937
-3.00%
TRUMP
$8.884
-2.93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/19 13:18
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September