AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million. ETH 15x leverage short
PANews
2025/07/19 09:33
U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history
PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news ,
PANews
2025/07/19 09:30
World Liberty Financial: WLFI token trading is expected to start in six to eight weeks
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cryptoslate, World Liberty Financial announced that its governance token WLFI will begin trading within six to eight weeks from July 18, completing
PANews
2025/07/19 09:25
Charles Schwab Intends to Launch Stablecoin
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said in a financial report conference call on Friday that Charles Schwab hopes to issue its
PANews
2025/07/19 09:16
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,904 ETH 2 hours ago, and currently has a cumulative floating profit of US$260 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 4,904 ETH (US$17.45 million) through Coinbase Prime 2 hours ago. Since SharpLink
PANews
2025/07/19 08:59
A whale/institution bought another 19,550 ETH 10 hours ago, and currently holds a floating profit of approximately US$41.34 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, [the whale/institution that hoarded ETH through FalconX] continued to hoard 19,550 ETH (US$70.7 million) 10 hours ago.
PANews
2025/07/19 08:54
Non-profit development organization Argot Collective sold another 600 ETH 6 hours ago
PANews reported on July 19 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, Argot Collective, a non-profit development organization that received 7,000 ETH operating funds from the Ethereum Foundation, continued to
PANews
2025/07/19 08:51
Financial instrument platform Aether Holdings plans to raise $40 million, with most of the proceeds planned to be used to purchase Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 19 that according to market news, Aether Holdings, an artificial intelligence and data-driven financial instrument platform, announced a $40 million financing, most of which will be
PANews
2025/07/19 08:48
Tether CEO: Will ensure USDT complies with the GENIUS Act, but still plans to launch a stablecoin specifically for the United States
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company plans to ensure that its flagship
PANews
2025/07/19 08:43
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, Circle fell 4.71%, and Coinbase rose 2.2%
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.32%, the S&P 500 slightly
PANews
2025/07/19 08:32
