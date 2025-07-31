2025-08-01 Friday

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?

On Jul. 21, 2025, Strategy offered yet another perpetual preferred stock. It’s called Stretch. It was introduced less than two months after the launch of another Strategy’s perpetual, Stride. Two other perpetuals are Strike and Strife, launched in January and…
Appeals court overturns conviction in OpenSea insider trading case

Former OpenSea employee Nathaniel Chastain has successfully appealed his judgment of conviction for wire fraud and money laundering.
Trump's second son's stake in American Bitcoin may be worth $367 million

PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reports that Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, holds a significant stake in American Bitcoin, a company he co-founded
8 cryptos to buy as Bitcoin dominance starts to erode: Could they turn $800 into $800k by 2026?

As Bitcoin dominance dips, 8 altcoins emerge with 100x potential to turn $800 into $800k. #partnercontent
Tether: Total holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds have exceeded $127 billion, with Q2 net profit of approximately $4.9 billion

PANews reported on July 31st that Tether International Limited (TIL) today released its Q2 2025 attestation report, according to its official blog. The report shows that USDT issuance exceeded $13.4
Crypto startup TACEO completes $5.5 million seed round, with participation from a16z and CSX

According to PANews on July 31st, TFN reported that Austrian crypto startup TACEO has secured $5.5 million in seed funding, led by Archetype VC, with participation from a16z CSX, Cyber.Fund,
World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

TACEO announced that it has completed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype VC, which included a16z and other major firms. What will the funds be used for? According to the press release sent to crypto.news, the capital…
Clearpool expands payment financing business and launches stablecoin yield token

PANews reported on July 31 that according to CoinDesk, the decentralized credit market Clearpool has launched a series of financing payment products targeting fintech companies that process cross-border transfers and
Circle chooses Hyperliquid as its next USDC stronghold amid $5.5b AUM boom

Circle is making a strategic bet on Hyperliquid as the chain’s assets under management surge to $5.5 billion. The arrival of native USDC and CCTP V2 could accelerate its dominance in DeFi’s stablecoin market. According to a press release dated…
2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto-related lawsuits in the United States have surged dramatically in 2025, with six cases filed during the first half of the year approaching the total of seven lawsuits recorded throughout all of 2024, a new report from Cornerstone Research indicates. According to Cornerstone’s July 30 “Securities Class Action” report , the six cryptocurrency-related legal filings in the first half of 2025 targeted various industry participants. Three cases were directed at cryptocurrency issuers, while one targeted a digital asset mining operation. 🚨 JUST IN: Crypto-related securities class-action lawsuits on pace to nearly double in 2025, nearing total for all of 2024, according to Cornerstone Research. — CryptoAlert (@SatoshiWatch) July 31, 2025 The remaining two lawsuits focused on what the research firm categorized as “cryptocurrency-adjacent entities”, companies involved in activities such as manufacturing mining equipmen t, attempting market entry into digital assets, or establishing partnerships with crypto firms. 114 Securities Lawsuits Filed As Crypto Leads Multi-Sector Legal Surge Notably, the law firm Burwick Law initiated three of the six crypto-related complaints filed this year, representing 50% of all such cases. Source: Cornerstone Research Among their high-profile actions were legal challenges against the meme coin platform Pump.fun and parties connected to the shady LIBRA memecoin project. The research shows that private investors continue pursuing civil remedies against cryptocurrency companies despite reduced enforcement activity from federal agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , following policy shifts under the Trump administration. The cryptocurrency sector represents part of a larger securities litigation trend. During the first six months of 2025, plaintiffs filed 114 securities class-action lawsuits claiming financial damages across multiple sectors, including cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, COVID-19-related businesses, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). This figure aligns closely with the historical six-month average of 113 cases and the 115 filings recorded in the second half of 2024. Source: Cornerstone Research Legal activity showed significant quarterly variation, with 67 cases filed in Q1 2025 compared to 47 in Q2 2025, indicating front-loaded litigation activity. Recent High-Profile Crypto Lawsuits The upward trajectory in crypto-related litigation has materialized through several significant cases targeting major industry players. In May, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase faced a shareholder class-action suit alleging the company failed to provide timely disclosure of a substantial data breach and regulatory compliance violation. The complaint asserts that investors experienced considerable financial harm due to these alleged disclosure failures. That same month, on May 19, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy), a bitcoin treasury corporation, became the subject of class-action litigation over purportedly misleading communications regarding its bitcoin investment approach. The legal filing alleged that the company concealed associated investment risks, pointing to a $5.9 billion unrealized first-quarter loss that prompted an 8.67% decline in MSTR stock price, negatively impacting shareholder value Several ongoing legal disputes involve Burwick Law, the New York-based firm specializing in cryptocurrency investor advocacy. In February, the meme coin creation platform Pump.fun encountered legal challenges when Burwick Law , in partnership with Wolf Popper LLP, issued a cease and desist notice alleging unauthorized intellectual property usage and unregistered securities violations related to the Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. April saw Burwick Law questioning the business practices of NFT infrastructure platform Metaplex , characterizing the company’s activities as ethically problematic and potentially unlawful. The lawsuit targeted the primary protocol supporting Solana’s NFT ecosystem and alleged that Metaplex attempted to transfer over 54,000 unclaimed SOL tokens, valued at approximately $7.3 million , into its decentralized autonomous organization treasury.
