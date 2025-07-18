MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Why FTX ruling on China payouts matters: Global precedent at stake
A US bankruptcy court is set to decide whether to block creditor payouts to certain countries after receiving at least 40 objections from creditors in China, Saudi Arabia and more.
MORE
$0.0974
-2.60%
WHY
$0.000000023
-9.80%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 20:06
dYdX acquires crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, marking its first external acquisition
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX completed the acquisition of crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, which was its first external acquisition.
DYDX
$0.5568
-3.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 20:03
US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
CLEAR
$0.0363
-5.68%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:42
Ethereum's market value surpasses Costco and ranks 29th in global asset market value
PANews reported on July 18 that according to 8marketcap data, the market value of Ethereum reached 437.3 billion US dollars, surpassing the membership-based warehouse retail company Costco, and ranked 29th
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:24
JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not been issued, and all trading platforms JD-HKD are counterfeit
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, recently, JD Coin Chain Technology has noticed that someone has issued a digital currency called JD-HKD on a mainstream trading
NOT
$0.002075
-1.28%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:11
Former rugby player sentenced for $900K crypto mining Ponzi
Former rugby player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to 2.5 years in US federal prison for running a $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme.
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:10
Former football player sentenced to two and a half years in prison for $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph, former football player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for operating a cryptocurrency mining
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:09
Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 425.1 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings
DCC
$0.000028
-59.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:07
With the implementation of the GENIUS Act, how should we treat the stablecoin narrative with caution?
Written by: imToken Early this morning Beijing time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three encryption-related legislations, the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. Among
ACT
$0.03939
-2.83%
U
$0.01105
+1.46%
HOUSE
$0.015704
-3.21%
TREAT
$0.002221
-2.84%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 19:00
A transaction fee of 31 ETH was transferred on the Ethereum network
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, a single transaction on the Ethereum network just paid 31 ETH (worth US$112,745) in transaction fees.
ETH
$3,632.52
-3.93%
PAID
$0.0188
+1.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/18 18:51
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September