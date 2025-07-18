2025-08-01 Friday

Numerai plans to buy back $1 million in NMR tokens

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , the decentralized hedge fund Numerai announced that it would repurchase $ 1 million worth of its own token Numeraire
PANews2025/07/18 14:28
Nasdaq-listed miner BTC Digital to swap Bitcoin for Ethereum in treasury overhaul

BTC Digital, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining firm listed on Nasdaq, has announced a complete overhaul of its treasury strategy by converting all current and future Bitcoin holdings into Ethereum. According to a recent announcement, the company views Ethereum not only…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 14:04
OpenAI confirms ChatGPT will be connected to Google Cloud services

PANews reported on July 18 that according to foreign media reports, OpenAI has confirmed that it will start running ChatGPT on Google Cloud Services. Previously, OpenAI has long relied on
PANews2025/07/18 13:53
Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC

Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation has approved a new treasury strategy that will allow it to hold several cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet. The company announced on July 17 that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up…
Crypto.news2025/07/18 13:53
ZachXBT: Long-term performance is the key to screening traders, and the income sources of most CT traders are questionable

PANews reported on July 18 that ZachXBT , a chain detective, posted on the X platform that he only pays attention to the ranking traders (such as HighstakesCapital ) who
PANews2025/07/18 13:50
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert, at 13:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, with an amount of approximately US$54.992
PANews2025/07/18 13:31
GENIUS Act heads to Trump’s desk: Here’s what will change

The stablecoin-regulating GENIUS Act is headed to Donald Trump’s desk, which is expected to shake up how stablecoins operate in the US and abroad.
PANews2025/07/18 13:28
Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem

PANews reported on July 18 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the company is actively promoting a milestone strategic initiative, namely building a "NewCo + RWA + Web3
PANews2025/07/18 13:13
100% self-funded, a grassroots team's second venture, can Project X replicate Hyperliquid's growth trajectory?

By Nicky, Foresight News As one of the most outstanding trading platforms in this cycle, Hyperliquid has a daily trading volume of over $15 billion, accounting for over 74% of
PANews2025/07/18 13:00
A whale continues to inject capital to prevent ETH short positions from bursting, with floating losses reaching tens of millions of dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale continued to inject funds into the platform to avoid liquidation of its ETH 20x leveraged short position
PANews2025/07/18 12:58

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September