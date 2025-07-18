[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 18, 2025 –XRP Hits All-Time High Above $3.6, ETH Trades at $3.6K as Crypto Bills Clear House

The global crypto market is in full bull mode, total capitalization has surged past the $4 trillion threshold, led by a fresh wave of altcoin strength. XRP surged past its all-time high above $3.6 today. ETH is up nearly 8% in the past 24 hours, trading near $3,600. Bitcoin also broke above $120k barrier. Fueling the rally are major developments in Washington: the U.S. House has just cleared three critical crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act regulating stablecoins with the Senate having already passed key measures, pushing the legislative package toward President Trump’s desk. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.