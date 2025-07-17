MEXC Exchange
GCL Technology: Plans to enter into strategic cooperation with CPIC Asset Management Hong Kong on the global issuance of RWA
PANews reported on July 17 that according to Zhitong Finance, GCL Technology (03800.HK) issued an announcement that on July 17, 2025, the company signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding
PANews
2025/07/17 20:51
Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC
PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a
PANews
2025/07/17 20:48
BTC Digital strategically shifts to Ethereum and no longer holds Bitcoin, and completes $6 million in financing
PANews reported on July 17 that according to investing, BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) announced a strategic transformation and will focus on Ethereum as its core digital asset and no longer
PANews
2025/07/17 20:46
Red alert: Bonk price could crash as whale selling intensifies
Bonk, the biggest Solana meme coin, continued its strong surge this week, reaching its highest level since December last year. Bonk (BONK) token jumped to a high of $0.000040, up by over 343% from its lowest level this year. This…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:44
Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code
Sonic hopes its new AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible.
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:41
Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature
PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major
PANews
2025/07/17 20:38
Publicly listed BitMine Immersion reveals that its Ethereum holdings are worth more than $1 billion
PANews reported on July 17 that BitMine Immersion (NYSE AMERICAN: BMNR) announced today that the value of its Ethereum and Ethereum equivalents has exceeded $1 billion. In order to advance
PANews
2025/07/17 20:36
GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture
The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers. […] Сообщение GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/17 20:32
Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges
PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to
PANews
2025/07/17 20:32
Gnosis enters U.S. markets through partnership with stablecoin startup Noah
Stablecoin-powered finance firm Noah teams up with Web3 infrastructure firm Gnosis to launch USD virtual accounts for stablecoin users in the United States and beyond. According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the strategic partnership offers the German web3…
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:30
