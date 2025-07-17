GM Vietnam 2025 will combine Web3 and the country’s culture

The GM Vietnam 2025 conference will take place on 1-2 August 2025, which promises to be the largest Web3 event in Southeast Asia. This is stated in a press release shared by the event organizers with Incrypted. The venue will be the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, and Kyros Ventures and SSID will be co-organizers.