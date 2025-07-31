MEXC Exchange
Grayscale launches Story Protocol Trust Fund
According to CoinDesk, Grayscale announced the launch of the Story Protocol Trust on July 31st, providing qualified investors with exposure to the protocol's native IP token. Story Protocol is dedicated
PANews
2025/07/31 21:06
Bloomberg: Swedish payment giant Klarna considers restarting US IPO as early as September
PANews reported on July 31st that Bloomberg News reported that Swedish payments giant Klarna Group Plc is considering resuming its New York initial public offering (IPO) as early as September,
PANews
2025/07/31 20:51
Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, US inflation data for June slightly exceeded expectations, adding another uncertainty to the Federal Reserve's timetable for interest rate cuts. The
PANews
2025/07/31 20:42
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's preferred core inflation measure accelerated in June, reaching one of the fastest rates so far this year, while
PANews
2025/07/31 20:41
Galaxy Report: Corporate Cryptocurrency Asset Holdings Surpass $100 Billion
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cointelegraph, a report released Thursday by Galaxy Research indicates that corporate cryptocurrency finance firms, including Strategy, Metaplanet, and SharpLink, have accumulated a
PANews
2025/07/31 20:36
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, while the expected number was 224,000.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending July 26 was 218,000, compared with expectations
PANews
2025/07/31 20:31
The U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8% in June and 0.3% in June.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to Jinshi, the annual rate of the US core PCE price index in June was 2.8%, in line with expectations of 2.70%, and
PANews
2025/07/31 20:30
Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates
Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
PANews
2025/07/31 20:29
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
PANews
2025/07/31 20:24
Bo Hines: The amount of Bitcoin held by the US government is "not currently debatable"
PANews reported on July 31st that Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Council, refused to disclose the number of Bitcoins held by the US government in
PANews
2025/07/31 20:16
