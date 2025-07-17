2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025

How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025

Cryptos come and go, but every now and then, one catches attention for actually solving problems people face every day. SpacePay, a London-based fintech startup, lets businesses accept crypto payments through their existing card machines without buying new equipment. The project has pulled in over $1.1 million during its presale, with $SPY tokens selling for.. The post How SpacePay Earned Its Spot as the Top Underpriced Altcoin of 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199+0.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0078+0.51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0008-36.50%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0184-5.15%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/07/17 14:42
Global crypto financing exceeded US$10 billion in Q2 this year, reaching a three-year high

Global crypto financing exceeded US$10 billion in Q2 this year, reaching a three-year high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CryptoRank, the total financing of the crypto industry in the second quarter of 2025 exceeded US$10 billion, a three-year high. The new
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001-30.55%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 14:26
UK officer stole 50 Bitcoin during Silk Road 2.0 investigation

UK officer stole 50 Bitcoin during Silk Road 2.0 investigation

The UK has jailed a former National Crime Agency officer who stole and spent Bitcoin seized from Silk Road 2.0 co-founder Thomas White.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004658+0.58%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 14:24
Narrative economics in the crypto market: Vision over indicators, sentiment over application

Narrative economics in the crypto market: Vision over indicators, sentiment over application

Author: jawor , Crypto KOL Compiled by: Felix, PANews “The human brain is hardwired to tell stories. The economy is based on human decision-making.” —Robert J. Shiller (American economist, Nobel
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002813-3.00%
Jambo
J$0.092-10.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 14:20
The statement that “there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute’s OTC platform” may be a joke by the CEO

The statement that “there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute’s OTC platform” may be a joke by the CEO

PANews reported on July 17 that Wintermute founder and CEO Evgeny Gaevoy wrote that there is almost no ETH available for sale on Wintermute's OTC trading platform. However, according to
MAY
MAY$0.05011-4.96%
Ethereum
ETH$3,635.32-3.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 14:14
Trump Media Group registers two AI trademarks for the Truth Social platform

Trump Media Group registers two AI trademarks for the Truth Social platform

Trump Media and Technology Group is moving ahead with plans to integrate artificial intelligence on the Truth Social platform, having filed two related trademarks. A press release issued by the company on Wednesday confirmed applications for “Truth Social AI” and…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-2.22%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.891-2.68%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 14:11
Institutional analysis: Trump's dismissal of Powell could cause the US dollar index to fall by 5%

Institutional analysis: Trump's dismissal of Powell could cause the US dollar index to fall by 5%

PANews reported on July 17 that Sean Callow, market strategist at InTouch Capital Markets, said that any move by the Trump administration to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell could deal
Movement
MOVE$0.132-3.57%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.267-6.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.891-2.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 14:05
Smarter Web Company boosts BTC treasury with $36 million

Smarter Web Company boosts BTC treasury with $36 million

The UK-based Bitcoin treasury has continued its accumulation streak, this time topping up its portfolio with another multi-million-dollar purchase. On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Smarter Web Company revealed that it has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 325 BTC, acquired…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,688.74-1.97%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07752-2.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/17 14:05
China Association of Trade in Services will launch a training course on stablecoins and cross-border e-commerce in August

China Association of Trade in Services will launch a training course on stablecoins and cross-border e-commerce in August

PANews reported on July 17 that according to People's Finance, the China Service Trade Association and the China Cross-border E-commerce 50 Forum plan to launch an advanced training course on
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13559-4.45%
CROSS
CROSS$0.29332-6.99%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0184-5.15%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 13:59
With social networking, payment, and AI all included, will Base APP become “Alipay on the chain”?

With social networking, payment, and AI all included, will Base APP become “Alipay on the chain”?

Author: Yuliya, PANews The Web3 world has always lacked a true super portal, with users switching between different applications, fragmented experience, and dispersed traffic. However, a most powerful competitor has
RWAX
APP$0.003831-1.99%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-2.22%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04637-3.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 13:56

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September