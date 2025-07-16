2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data

Dow rises as Wall Street digests earnings, inflation data

U.S. stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday as investors digested strong earnings results from major banks and the latest producer price index data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 140 points and 0.16% respectively, while Nasdaq…
Major
MAJOR$0.15658-1.50%
U
U$0.01104+1.56%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.269-6.27%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 22:07
Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum

Tether Treasury mints 2 billion USDT on Ethereum

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury has just minted a total of 2 billion USDT in two batches on the Ethereum chain.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:52
China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing

China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) disclosed that its carbon credit stablecoin protocol has completed testing

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Zhitong Finance, China Carbon Neutral (01372.HK) issued an announcement that Future Marvel Limited, a subsidiary of the group, has successfully completed the
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15257+31.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:40
Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios

Morgan Stanley executives: Stablecoins are being actively discussed for their application scenarios

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, Morgan Stanley's chief financial officer said that the application scenarios of stablecoins are being actively discussed.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:38
H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370

H100 Group increased its holdings by 75.53 BTC, and its current Bitcoin holdings reached 370

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced an increase of 75.53 BTC, with an average purchase price of 1,142,038.26 Swedish kronor.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,648.75-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:37
Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth

Analysis: Upcoming TRUMP tokens will test market demand and increase Trump’s wealth

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Jinshi, a batch of Trump memecoins that will be unlocked this week will not only test the real demand of the cryptocurrency
Notcoin
NOT$0.002078-0.57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.89-2.84%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:36
Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index

Ethereum Strategic Reserve Company BTCS Inc. is included in the Russell Micro-Cap Index

PANews reported on July 16 that according to official news, BTCS Inc (BTCS), the US Ethereum strategic reserve company, has been officially included in the Russell Microcap Index.
Capverse
CAP$0.07913+0.59%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.001083-8.22%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.269-6.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:30
Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract $20b, topping all asset classes since April

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have seen rapid growth in the second quarter of 2025, outpacing all other ETF classes.
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199+0.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001-30.55%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 21:18
Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August

PANews reported on July 16 that Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec revealed on the X platform that Solana's liquidity protocol Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August.
Orca
ORCA$2.191-4.90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:17
Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors

Liquid Collective Launches Solana Liquidity Staking Token LsSOL to Institutional Investors

PANews reported on July 16 that according to The Block, the enterprise-level liquidity staking platform Liquid Collective launched the Solana-based, institution-centric liquidity staking token Liquid Staked SOL (LsSOL), which aims
Solana
SOL$169.46-3.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01578-9.36%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 21:14

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September