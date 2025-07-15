MEXC Exchange
A Satoshi-era whale deposited 9,000 BTC into Galaxy Digital
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, a Satoshi-era whale holding 80,000 BTC has just deposited 9,000 BTC (worth about $1.06 billion) into Galaxy Digital. This is
BTC
$115.627,36
-%2,03
PANews
2025/07/15 10:50
Wallet "LeBron" spent 2 million USDC to buy $PUMP. Previously, he participated in the public sale of $PUMP with 1 million USDC.
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain, the wallet " LeBron " , which had made a profit of $16.7 million on $TRUMP , $MELANIA and $LIBRA ,
MELANIA
$0,2109
-%4,04
WALLET
$0,02174
-%7,72
USDC
$1,0002
--%
TRUMP
$8,884
-%2,91
PUMP
$0,002878
-%1,90
PANews
2025/07/15 10:44
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.15)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/15 Update: The PUMP project team only invested $4 million in initial liquidity
MEME
$0,001992
+%14,35
AI
$0,1226
-%2,62
PUMP
$0,002878
-%1,90
MEMES
$0,00008805
-%1,12
PANews
2025/07/15 10:31
Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CCTV, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced two important developments: the United States has approved the sale of H20 chips to
PANews
2025/07/15 10:29
Bank of America launches new digital asset weekly, "On Chain"
PANews reported on July 15 that Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, disclosed that Bank of America ( BofA ) launched a new weekly " On Chain
AMERICA
$0,0003241
+%2,17
BANK
$0,05644
+%2,33
PANews
2025/07/15 10:26
Xinhua News Agency: China's economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Xinhua News Agency, China's economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP
PANews
2025/07/15 10:04
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. House of Representatives will usher in "Crypto Week" this week. It is expected to vote on the Digital
U
$0,01102
+%1,37
HOUSE
$0,015737
-%3,54
HOLD
$0,00005199
-%34,15
PANews
2025/07/15 10:01
EigenLayer and Ether.fi have both transformed, is the staking narrative over?
Written by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher In the first half of 2024, the concept of secondary returns set off a market frenzy, and "re-staking" once became a core topic
CORE
$0,4852
-%6,87
PANews
2025/07/15 10:00
Market news: Nvidia says it will resume sales in China in H20
PANews July 15 news, market news: Nvidia (NVDA.O) said it will resume H20 sales in China and announced the launch of a new, fully compliant GPU for China. The US
GPU
$0,3383
-%7,03
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000001254
-%1,41
PANews
2025/07/15 09:52
Data: 4,500 Bitcoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital, about $537 million
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Whale Alert , at 9:42 Beijing time, 4,500 bitcoins (about US$537 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Galaxy Digital .
WALLET
$0,02174
-%7,72
PANews
2025/07/15 09:50
