Movement: $MOVE repurchase has been completed, and the foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens
PANews reported on July 15 that according to the announcement of the Movement Network Foundation, the $MOVE repurchase has been completed. The foundation has repurchased approximately 180 million $MOVE tokens
PANews
2025/07/15 08:13
Huang Renxun will attend the 3rd Blockchain Expo on July 16
PANews reported on July 15 that CCTV learned from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade that at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of
PANews
2025/07/15 08:02
L1 zkEVM: The first step towards Ethereum’s ZK endgame
For those who closely follow the development of Ethereum technology, the blog post " Delivering L1 zkEVM #1: Real-time Proofs " recently released by Ethereum engineer Sophia Gold is of
PANews
2025/07/15 08:00
Ancient Bitcoin whale transfers 40,000 BTC, suspected wallet cleanup
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Yujin, an ancient whale holding 80,000 BTC and having been silent for 14 years, transferred 40,000 BTC from 4 addresses to 2
PANews
2025/07/15 07:53
The Federal Reserve, FDIC and OCC jointly issued a statement clarifying the rules for banks holding customer crypto assets
PANews reported on July 15 that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Board (Fed) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) jointly issued
PANews
2025/07/15 07:46
TD Cowen raises Strategy target price to $680, Bitcoin is expected to reach $155,000 by the end of the year
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, TD Cowen raised the target price of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) from $590 to $680, and predicted in its latest research
PANews
2025/07/15 07:42
Bitcoin skeptic Vanguard Group becomes Strategy's largest shareholder, holding more than 20 million shares
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, although Vanguard Group has publicly criticized Bitcoin as an "immature asset" and unsuitable for long-term investors, this giant with $10
PANews
2025/07/15 07:40
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 24,000 ETH, bringing its total holdings close to 300,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming continued to purchase 24,371 ETH through Coinbase Prime 5 hours ago, worth about $ 73.21 million. Since reserving ETH
PANews
2025/07/15 07:31
Canadian company Digital Commodities has completed the final stage of $2 million in non-brokered private placement financing
PANews reported on July 15 that Digital Commodities, a Canadian listed company, has completed the final stage of a $2 million non-brokered private placement. The financing was fully subscribed, with
PANews
2025/07/15 07:29
JPMorgan Chase CEO may be “all in on cryptocurrencies”
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Watcher.Guru , JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called cryptocurrency a scam and a Ponzi scheme last year, but according to Jim Cramer's
PANews
2025/07/15 07:24
Trending News
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September