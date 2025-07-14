MEXC Exchange
Bernstein: Crypto bull market may continue until 2026, Bitcoin is expected to reach $200,000 by the end of this year or early next year
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Bernstein analysts expect the crypto bull market to continue until early 2026 and reiterated their prediction that "Bitcoin will reach
PANews
2025/07/14 21:46
Tether announced as sponsor of Thailand cybersecurity hackathon
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, stablecoin issuer Tether announced that it will become the gold sponsor of the Cyber Warrior Hackathon in Thailand in
PANews
2025/07/14 21:35
Ondo Finance announces acquisition of Strangelove to accelerate full-stack RWA platform development
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced today the acquisition of blockchain development company Strangelove, whose experienced team has unique
PANews
2025/07/14 21:32
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm's money laundering trial begins on Monday and is expected to last four weeks
PANews reported on July 14 that according to CoinDesk, the criminal money laundering case of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm is scheduled to begin on Monday morning local time. If
PANews
2025/07/14 21:29
Strategy’s $472m Bitcoin splurge pushes holdings past 600k BTC: what’s next?
Strategy’s latest Bitcoin haul didn’t come from profits; it came from stock sales. With $17.78 billion in MSTR shares still available, the firm’s equity-to-crypto pipeline shows no signs of drying up. The question now: How much higher will Saylor go?…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 21:26
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration
PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
PANews
2025/07/14 21:22
The whale who once sold low and bought high and caused huge losses sold 18,000 ETH in exchange for 55.34 million U half an hour ago.
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the whale who had previously lost 16,452 ETH through a low-sell high-buy, sold 18,000 ETH
PANews
2025/07/14 21:12
BTC Digital: Has purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and plans to expand its crypto reserves to more than $10 million by the end of the year
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: BTCT) announced the official launch of its strategic Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve plan, aiming to
PANews
2025/07/14 21:05
Market News: Grayscale has secretly submitted a draft registration for its initial public offering to the SEC
PANews reported on July 14 that according to market news, Grayscale Investments has secretly submitted a draft initial public offering registration to the SEC.
PANews
2025/07/14 21:03
The listed company BitMine disclosed that its ETH holdings are about 163,100, worth more than US$500 million
PANews reported on July 14 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced that as of July 14, Eastern Time, the company's ETH holdings
PANews
2025/07/14 20:56
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September