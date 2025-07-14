MEXC Exchange
Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm makes urgent plea for $500K as trial looms
Roman Storm’s trial on money laundering and sanctions charges begins on Monday, with $1.96 million raised to cover legal expenses so far.
PANews
2025/07/14 14:48
DigitalX spends $19.7 million to buy 109.3 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official website of DigitalX Investor Hub , DigitalX Limited ( ASX:DCC ) announced that it has successfully invested approximately $ 19.7
PANews
2025/07/14 14:40
XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached
XRP is trading at $2.94 at the time of writing, up 6% in the past 24 hours and 29% over the last week. Following the latest rally, XRP (XRP) may cross the crucial $3 psychological mark, a level last reached…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 14:13
Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
Bank of England governor and cryptocurrency skeptic Andrew Bailey has advised banks to avoid issuing stablecoins. According to Bailey, stablecoins pose systemic risks to financial stability and threaten the very nature of money if not properly regulated. He warned that…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 14:12
Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?
Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico. The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows…
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 14:11
From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth
Author: thiccy , co-founder of Scimitar Capital Compiled by: Felix, PANews This article explores the shift in risk-taking from seeking stable returns to chasing big prizes, and its wider social
PANews
2025/07/14 14:09
The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933
PANews reported on July 14 that according to NLNico , the European listed company The Blockchain Group has recently purchased 29 bitcoins, and its total holdings have now reached 1,933
PANews
2025/07/14 14:08
Meta may end the era of free and open AI
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
PANews
2025/07/14 13:56
@qwatio's huge short position was liquidated within 3 hours, with a cumulative loss of more than 25.84 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain, the huge short position of the whale @qwatio worth $334 million was completely liquidated in just 3 hours, including 1,743 BTC
PANews
2025/07/14 13:41
Market: BNB breaks through $700
PANews reported on July 14 that the market showed that the price of BNB broke through US$700 and is now trading at US$701.87, up about 2% on the day.
PANews
2025/07/14 13:27
