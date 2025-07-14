2025-08-01 Friday

The giant whale 0x3c9E continues to buy Ethereum and deposit it into the DeFi platform

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the giant whale 0x3c9E has been buying Ethereum almost every day since July 4 , purchasing a total of 20,300
PANews2025/07/14 10:47
General Administration of Customs: Zero tariffs will be implemented on 53 African countries with diplomatic ties

PANews reported on July 14 that according to China.com, the spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs, Lv Daliang, said that since December 1 last year, my country has granted
PANews2025/07/14 10:39
The giant whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens, with a loss of $1.37 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the whale CrUYR1 sold 407,427 $TRUMP tokens purchased five months ago for $3.96 million , with a final loss of
PANews2025/07/14 10:35
Bitwise CEO: Ethereum's real competitors are Web2 and traditional finance, not Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 14 that Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley tweeted that Ethereum is not competing with Bitcoin, but with Web 2.0 and traditional financial services software. He said that
PANews2025/07/14 10:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.14)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/14 Update: Pudgy Penguins collectively changed their avatars Pump.fun is about to open
PANews2025/07/14 10:03
More than 50 companies in Hong Kong intend to apply for stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Hong Kong 01, with the "Stablecoin Ordinance" to be officially implemented on August 1, 50 to 60 companies are interested in applying
PANews2025/07/14 10:02
Sei Ecosystem daily transaction volume increased by 3,600%, and TVL increased by 790%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to the official announcement, since the launch of Sei V2 a year ago, the ecosystem's daily transaction volume has increased by 3,600% and
PANews2025/07/14 09:55
Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to invest in xAI

PANews reported on July 14 that after SpaceX prepared to invest $2 billion in xAI, Musk said Tesla planned to hold a shareholder vote on whether to invest in xAI.
PANews2025/07/14 09:44
Lagrange Foundation may buy back $LA tokens to stabilize price

PANews reported on July 14 that the Lagrange Foundation said in a statement that it has noticed the price fluctuations of $LA and announced that it may participate in the
PANews2025/07/14 09:34
A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not
PANews2025/07/14 09:30

