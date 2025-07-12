2025-08-01 Friday

Two executives of the crypto payment company MoonPay allegedly transferred $250,000 to a fake fraud address

PANews reported on July 13 that according to The Block, a document submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice showed that Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of crypto payment company Moonpay, and
PANews2025/07/13 08:15
The Ethereum Foundation has begun to change. Can ETH return to its peak?

Written by: Pzai, Foresight News On July 10, the Ethereum Foundation released “The Future of Ecosystem Development”, launching a series of profound architectural reforms for the Ethereum Foundation aimed at
PANews2025/07/13 08:00
Crypto VC funding: H100 Group leads with $54m investment, Agora Finance raises $50m

Venture capital funding in the crypto sector totaled $165.1 million during the week of July 6–12, spread across 10 projects spanning AI, infrastructure, gaming, and financial services. The largest round went to H100 Group, which raised $54 million, while finance…
Crypto.news2025/07/13 04:00
Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally

As XRP stabilizes around $2.70 and the broader crypto market catches its breath, a wave of smaller altcoins is stealing the spotlight, led by a 95.3% surge in Kyber Network Crystal.
Crypto.news2025/07/13 02:31
LILPEPE rises above Bonk, PEPE, SHIB, and the best memecoin to buy in July 2025

LILPEPE is gaining ground as July’s leading memecoin pick, rivaling DOGE and SHIB with real value and blockchain innovation. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/13 01:40
Beware of FOMO disease as Bitcoin enters banana zone, ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author warns

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has revealed he bought Bitcoin at $110,000, embracing what analyst Raoul Pal calls the market’s impending “Banana Zone.”
Crypto.news2025/07/13 01:30
A whale PUMP transferred about 25 million USDC to 29 addresses before the public sale, and finally 7 addresses successfully received 5.15 million USDC

According to PANews on July 12, according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the address E1bQJ...x2bux subscribed 40 million USDC from Circle when PUMP was rumored to be
PANews2025/07/12 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
Trump whale ff.sol invests 1 million USDC in PUMP token pre-sale

According to PANews on July 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the TRUMP whale ff.sol participated in the PUMP token pre-sale by creating a new wallet and investing 1 million USDC.
PANews2025/07/12 22:57
Analysis of PUMP on-chain public offering data: USDC accounts for 97%, while USDT accounts for only about 3%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), the public offering data on the PUMP chain showed: - Full credit limit of USD 500
PANews2025/07/12 22:44

