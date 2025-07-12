2025-08-01 Friday

Solana Blockchain Strategy Game Honeyland Acquired by BRAVO READY

PANews reported on July 12 that Honeyland, a Solana blockchain strategy game launched by Hexagon Studios, has been acquired by game infrastructure developer BRAVO READY. The specific acquisition amount has
PANews2025/07/12 17:03
A whale deposited 1.35 million USDC into Hyperliquid and doubled PUMP

PANews reported on July 12 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, 0x18f...361cf recharged 1.35 million USDC margin to Hyperliquid at 4 pm today, and then opened a 2x PUMP long order
PANews2025/07/12 16:46
In the past half hour, a batch of ETH that had been dormant for 2 years was collected from multiple addresses into one wallet, worth about $152 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past half hour, a batch of ETH (51,431 pieces, worth $152 million) that had not
PANews2025/07/12 16:31
The address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in the past hour

PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, recharged 4,120 ETH to the exchange again in
PANews2025/07/12 16:05
The wave of crypto companies going public is gradually rising: How to reasonably value them to attract the attention of Wall Street?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Key Points Crypto IPOs unlock huge value despite market pricing challenges. The Token Transparency Framework aims to improve
PANews2025/07/12 15:49
BlockFi bankruptcy administrator and DOJ agree to dismiss $35M lawsuit

BlockFi’s bankruptcy administrator and the DOJ have settled a $35 million crypto asset transfer lawsuit.
PANews2025/07/12 15:39
Hyperliquid open interest exceeds $10.6 billion, hitting a new all-time high

PANews reported on July 12 that Hyperliquid tweeted that the volume of open contracts exceeded US$10.6 billion, setting a record high.
PANews2025/07/12 14:54
The internet’s new backbone isn’t Big Tech’s cloud—it’s DePIN | Opinion

The next generation of infrastructure won’t be built in server farms. It’ll be built by people. One node at a time.
Crypto.news2025/07/12 14:44
Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for SIM Swapping to Steal $22 Million in Crypto

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Techinasia, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein increased Nicholas Truglia's sentence to 12 years for failing to fulfill an agreement to pay $20.4
PANews2025/07/12 13:50
A new wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 118,856 HYPE

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 5.5 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 118,856 HYPE at US$46.27.
PANews2025/07/12 13:15

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September