Huang Licheng closed some of his PUMP long positions at a loss, but still held 4.175 billion PUMP long orders.
According to a report by PANews on July 31st, according to Lookonchain, despite the continued rise in the price of $PUMP, Machi Big Brother (Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng) closed some
PANews
2025/07/31 12:19
From AMM to Order Book: Exploring the Transformation of Polymarket’s Pricing Mechanism and the Possibility of Integration with DEX
Author: @BlazingKevin_, Researcher at Movemaker In Polymarket, each prediction market is essentially a "probability exchange for future events." Users can express their bets on a particular event by buying an
PANews
2025/07/31 12:00
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 19 consecutive days, with a net inflow of $5.79 million yesterday.
PANews reported on July 31st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $5.7941 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the 19th consecutive
PANews
2025/07/31 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $47.0383 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net inflow.
According to SoSoValue, a PANews report on July 31st, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.0383 million on July 30th, Eastern Time, marking the fifth consecutive day of
PANews
2025/07/31 11:55
1confirmation founder: 1confirmation NFT Fund still has a lot of capital to deploy
According to PANews on July 31st, 1confirmation founder Nick Tomaino posted on the X platform that the 1confirmation NFT Fund is currently the largest institutional buyer of NFTs in the
PANews
2025/07/31 11:42
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 31, 2025 – Bitcoin Holds $118K After Fed Keeps Rates Steady, ETH Trades Above $3.8K
Crypto market is flashing mixed signals today as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged while bracing for macroeconomic headwinds. The crypto market cap is down 3.8%, yet Bitcoin has managed to hold above the key $118,000 support level despite earlier weakness, signaling cautious optimism among traders. Ethereum also remained resilient, hovering above $3,800 amid broader uncertainty fueled by looming U.S. tariffs set to kick in on August 1. While institutional activity and recent large-scale acquisitions offered brief support, the market continues to show signs of fatigue, with risk appetite tempered by global economic concerns. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/31 11:37
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
PANews
2025/07/31 11:27
Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million
PANews reported on July 31st that Web3 role-playing game Aria (ARIA) has successfully raised $5 million in its latest round of funding. This round of financing was led by Folius
PANews
2025/07/31 11:17
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.
PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
PANews
2025/07/31 10:59
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
PANews
2025/07/31 10:56
