2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
A whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months spent 858.55 ETH and about 150,000 USDT to buy PEPE

A whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months spent 858.55 ETH and about 150,000 USDT to buy PEPE

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale that had been dormant for 6.5 months used 858.55 ETH (worth US$2.39 million) and 150,748 USDT to
Ethereum
ETH$3,632.21-3.72%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001065-3.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 08:44
The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago

The Ethereum Foundation's associated address sold 1,210 ETH for 3.496 million USDC 2 hours ago

PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, the ETH transferred by the Ethereum Foundation during this period is suspected to be intended for sale:
Ethereum
ETH$3,632.21-3.72%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 08:36
The “whale that has shorted BTC four times since March this year” is still holding orders, with a current floating loss of $9.135 million

The “whale that has shorted BTC four times since March this year” is still holding orders, with a current floating loss of $9.135 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the "whale who shorted BTC four times since March 2025" is still holding orders. At 1 a.m. today, 2.89
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.03-2.06%
MemeCore
M$0.36194+14.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 08:22
James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000

James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (40x) short position of the whale James Wynn was liquidated again, with a loss of $28,065. At
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.03-2.06%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003304-4.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 08:01
REX Shares has submitted application documents for TRON-related leveraged ETF to the US SEC

REX Shares has submitted application documents for TRON-related leveraged ETF to the US SEC

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, REX Shares has submitted an application document for the "T-REX 2X Long TRON Daily Target ETF" to the US SEC.
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.89%
REVOX
REX$0.026515+1.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:53
The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were completely liquidated, with a loss of $17.89 million

The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were completely liquidated, with a loss of $17.89 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio's BTC (40x) and ETH (25x) short positions were completely liquidated, with losses reaching $17.89 million. The
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.03-2.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,632.21-3.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:48
The BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased to $347 million, with a current floating profit of $20.11 million

The BTC long position of the giant whale AguilaTrades has increased to $347 million, with a current floating profit of $20.11 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, after the giant whale AguilaTrades reopened BTC 20x long orders on 07.09, he has increased his position
Bitcoin
BTC$115,585.03-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:46
Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan

Pump.fun has acquired Solana on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Pump.fun announced the completion of the acquisition of Solana's on-chain wallet tracker Kolscan, which is the platform's first acquisition transaction.
kolscan
KOLSCAN$0.0009229-15.21%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02175-7.76%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002877-2.30%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011252+0.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:38
Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director

Former Bitfury Executive Jonathan Gould Confirmed by Senate as OCC Director

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, the U.S. Senate approved the nomination of Jonathan Gould, former chief legal officer of Bitfury, as the director of the
U
U$0.01105+1.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:21
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Thursday that stablecoins will enhance competition in the payment system, which is a good thing.
Share
PANews2025/07/11 07:13

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September