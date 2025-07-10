2025-08-01 Friday

Snoop Dogg’s Digital Collectibles Generate $12M in 30 Minutes – NFTs Making a Comeback?

American Rapper Snoop Dogg’s newest NFTs collection achieved a complete sellout within 30 minutes, accumulating more than $12 million in sales via Telegram. Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, celebrated the achievement on July 9, announcing that blockchain minting capabilities and secondary market functionality would launch on the platform within 21 days. According to Durov, nearly one million unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s distinctive aesthetic have already been purchased. 🎤 @SnoopDogg ’s digital collectibles drop on Telegram sold out in just 30 minutes today, generating $12M in sales. Nearly 1M unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s iconic style. Blockchain minting and the secondary market go live in 21 days. It’s going to be wild. pic.twitter.com/DeinT5C2f4 — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 9, 2025 How Snoop Dogg Broke Telegram’s NFT Records The collection featured various digital assets, including “Doggs” that mirror the rapper’s likeness, priced at 200 Telegram stars each, with more than 600,000 units sold. Snoop’s signature cigar NFTs commanded 1,000 stars per piece, moving over 120,000 units. Additional collectibles, including cars and swag bags, each recorded sales exceeding 250,000 units. The rapper has promoted the Telegram NFT initiative through an official music video shared with his more than 10 million YouTube subscribers. Where yall at? 🎥 Official @telegram song music video https://t.co/4IyGHlv5SL — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 9, 2025 Telegram simultaneously notified its user base of over one billion about the NFT gift drops. Since Snoop Dogg joined the TON ecosystem in May, NFT activity has surged, particularly on the Telegram-based blockchain. The Telegram NFT Gifts market capitalization reached $200 million in June, accompanied by daily trading volumes exceeding $8 million. Data from Dune Analytics indicates that over 118 Telegram NFTs have been issued, with more than 263,000 unique wallets participating in trading activities. Source: Rdmcd on Dune Recent collectible launches have demonstrated even significant demand. On July 4, Crystal Eagles’ digital collectibles sold more than 15,000 pieces at $100 each within 45 seconds. Additionally, 300,000 Statues of New York Liberty sold out in under five minutes, while 500,000 Liberty Torches were purchased within 10 minutes. This is only the beginning… $TON 🗽💎 pic.twitter.com/6OdibhaiTX — Viktor 🧡 (@s0meone_u_know) July 5, 2025 Current market data indicate that the Telegram gifts market cap is $146 million, with NFT sales generating a total revenue of over $49 million. Source: Dune These developments have led industry observers to speculate that the TON blockchain may be catalyzing a revival of the NFT market, which experienced a significant downturn following its peak in 2022. Blue-Chip NFTs Flock to TON With Bored Apes Leading the Migration The credibility of TON’s NFT ecosystem received a boost on June 19 when the original Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) announced plans to launch its Bored Ape Originals sticker pack collection on Telegram. This announcement carries substantial weight, given BAYC’s market prominence. In 2022, individual BAYC NFTs sold for as much as $646,717.50 (250 ETH at the time). this BAYC just sold for $646,717.50 (250 ETH) would you rather be the buyer or the seller? pic.twitter.com/KHbK5foZym — Puff Yachty (@PuffYachty) March 8, 2022 Other prominent digital collections, including Pudgy Penguins, Doodles, and Moonbirds , have also expressed interest in deploying NFT sticker collections that preserve their distinctive brand aesthetics. According to CoinGecko data , the global NFT market is currently valued at approximately $3.7 billion, with 24-hour sales volume reaching $4.3 million. These figures surpass the August 2021 levels, when NFTs first gained mainstream attention. Source: Coingecko However, Ethereum-based collections, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Solana-based projects like Pudgy Penguins, continue to dominate the NFT market.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 02:08
2 affordable cryptos with 9,000% potential, similar to buying Ethereum at $8 in early 2017

LILPEPE and TRON may mirror early Ethereum, with analysts forecasting up to 9,000% gains in coming years. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/11 01:39
EASE AutoTasks strips smart contracts deployment down to a button press

The blockchain industry has been waiting for its “iPhone moment”, a product so intuitive, it pulls in mainstream users. With AutoTasks, EASE Protocol may have just delivered it. In a press release shared with crypto.news on July 10, EASE Protocol,…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 01:25
U.S. Treasury officially removes IRS controversial Biden-era on DeFi

U.S. Treasury officially removed the IRS's rule for DeFi transaction reporting.
Crypto.news2025/07/11 01:24
Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens.
Fxstreet2025/07/11 01:16
US lawmakers to discuss crypto tax policy amid push to pass three bills

The hearing notice suggested a focus on a tax framework for digital assets, but did not mention specific witnesses or policies previously proposed.
PANews2025/07/11 00:31
KULR Expands Bitcoin Holdings to 1,021 BTC, Reports 291% BTC Yield

NYSE-listed firm KULR Technology Group , a sustainable energy management and a self-declared “Bitcoin First” company, has expanded its digital asset treasury with a fresh multimillion-dollar Bitcoin acquisition. KULR has acquired 90 BTC for ~ 10 million at ~ $108,884 per #bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 291% YTD. As of 7/9/25, we hodl 1021 $BTC acquired for ~ $101 million at ~ $98,627 per bitcoin. $KULR pic.twitter.com/aXyB0AABsr — Michael Mo (@michaelmokulr) July 10, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said with additional bitcoin purchases totaling approximately $10 million, KULR now holds 1,021 BTC, valued at about $101 million. The latest acquisitions were made at a weighted average price of $108,884 per bitcoin, including fees and expenses. This move is in line with the company’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, first announced on December 4, 2024, under which up to 90% of its surplus cash reserves are allocated to bitcoin. KULR joins a growing list of companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury strategy. This includes MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm and one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. BTC Yield Emerges as Key Performance Indicator A core component of KULR’s strategy is its proprietary metric: BTC Yield. This figure, which reached 291.2% year to date, measures the percentage increase in the ratio of bitcoin holdings to Assumed Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding. According to the firm it intends to reflect the effectiveness of the company’s bitcoin acquisition tactics. Complementary metrics include BTC Gain (633 BTC), BTC Dollar Gain ($70.3 million), and a multiple of Net Asset Value (mNAV) currently at 2.24. KULR notes these metrics are designed to capture the value-accretive nature of its treasury operations, rather than serve as traditional financial indicators. Cautions on Interpreting BTC Metrics While BTC Yield offers insight into KULR’s Bitcoin-centric strategy, the company cautions that it should not be considered a proxy for earnings performance or liquidity. It excludes liabilities and does not reflect overall financial health. KULR said that its stock price is influenced by a broader set of variables beyond bitcoin holdings. Investors are advised to use BTC Yield as a supplemental tool and refer to the company’s full financial statements and SEC filings for a comprehensive view of its position, says the firm. KULR Price Action – Modest Gain KULR Technology is trading at $6.58 today, up 2%, reflecting modest intraday gains. KULR continues to show investor confidence, supported by its Bitcoin-driven narrative and endorsements by analysts. That said, it remains a volatile, technically uncertain stock. KULR Boosts Mining Capacity with New Deployment in Paraguay This month KULR said it has also deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, raising its total mining capacity to 750 PH/s across multiple sites. $KULR Technology recently announced our deployment of 3570 Bitmain Miners, located in Paraguay. For more information check out our recent press release. https://t.co/nLT41EbHuc #KULR #bitcoin #bitcoinmining pic.twitter.com/CTLTC2HGtD — KULR Technology (@KULRTech) July 9, 2025 This expansion highlights KULR’s dual approach—mining Bitcoin and purchasing it on the open market—allowing the company to flexibly and efficiently grow its BTC treasury.
CryptoNews2025/07/11 00:10
Red alert: The Shiba Inu price rally could be shortlived

Shiba Inu price has inched higher this week as investors return to the crypto market, but key fundamentals and technical indicators suggest the rally may be short-lived. Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to $0.000012 on Thursday, with its 24-hour volume jumping…
Crypto.news2025/07/11 00:00
Cardano spent $15m on adoption: Will ADA price go up?

Cardano has spend millions on adoption, including a big deal with FC Barcelona. However, holders are asking when will the price go up.
Crypto.news2025/07/10 23:56
GMX: $40 million attack stems from reentrancy vulnerability in OrderBook contract

PANews reported on July 10 that GMX officially disclosed the reasons and follow-up measures for the attack of about $40 million on the Arbitrum chain on July 9 on GMX
PANews2025/07/10 23:53

