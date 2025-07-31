2025-08-01 Friday

Jupiter Launches Jupiter Verify V4, Its Token Verification System

PANews reported on July 31st that Jupiter announced a major upgrade to Jupiter Verify, a public product within the Solana ecosystem, with the official release of Verify v4. This new
PANews2025/07/31 09:44
The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH
PANews2025/07/31 09:40
USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain, worth approximately US$59,988,360.
PANews2025/07/31 09:27
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
A new address received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $152 million

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Yu Jin, a new address has just received 39,652 ETH from Galaxy Digital , worth approximately 152 million US dollars. It is
PANews2025/07/31 09:24
Cboe BZX, NYSE Arca propose simplified regulations for crypto ETF listings

Cboe BZX Exchange and NYSE Arca have submitted proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would allow crypto exchange-traded funds to list under a standardized framework. The proposed rule changes aim to eliminate the need for case-by-case approvals…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 09:22
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
PANews2025/07/31 09:15
CBOE Submits Universal Listing Standards for Crypto Asset ETPs, SOL and XRP ETPs Expected to Launch in Q4

PANews reported on July 31st that Greg Xethalis, General Counsel of Litecoin Capital, stated on the X platform that the CBOE has submitted an application for universal listing standards for
PANews2025/07/31 09:01
Where is the lowest compliance cost for starting a U-card business? Hong Kong may be the best choice

Original Author: Shao Jiayi, Huang Wenjing Over the past two years, many people working in payment, wallet, and crypto products have been quietly focusing on one direction: the U-card. To
PANews2025/07/31 09:00
FTX/Alameda Wallet Just Stakes Over 20,000 ETH to Ethereum PoS

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Ember, 10 minutes ago, a wallet of FTX/Alameda Research deposited 20,736 ETH (about 78.96 million US dollars) into Ethereum PoS for staking.
PANews2025/07/31 08:59

