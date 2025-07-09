2025-08-01 Friday

A whale sold $1.71 million worth of FARTCOIN to buy SPX, BONK and PENGU

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale sold 1.59 million FARTCOIN (worth 1.71 million US dollars) to purchase 954,625 SPX (worth 1.26 million
PANews2025/07/09 11:06
Ethereum NFT Series Goblintown Launches Official Meme Coin "GOB" on Solana

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Decrypt, the Ethereum NFT series Goblintown has launched the official Meme coin "GOB" on the Solana blockchain. The token was launched by
PANews2025/07/09 11:02
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 9, 2025 – Nasdaq-Listed GameSquare Announces $100M ETH Treasury Strategy

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.4%. Bitcoin is up nearly 1% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,600. Ethereum has also jumped 3% as it trades around $2,600. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Ethereum
ETH$3,624.51-4.06%
CryptoNews2025/07/09 11:02
Mind Network and ByteDance’s cloud platform BytePlus signed a letter of intent (MOU) to jointly promote the construction of trusted AI infrastructure

PANews reported on July 9 that according to official news, Mind Network announced a strategic partnership with BytePlus, a cloud computing platform under ByteDance. The two parties will carry out
PANews2025/07/09 10:58
Crypto market sectors stabilize and rebound, ETH breaks through $2,600

PANews reported on July 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sector stabilized and rebounded, with Ethereum (ETH) rising 2.98% in 24 hours, breaking through the $2,600 mark.
PANews2025/07/09 10:57
Tether Quietly Built $8B Gold Reserves in Swiss Vault to Reduce Custody Costs: Report

Stablecoin issuer Tether has built a gold vault empire worth around $8 billion, stored in a private vault in Switzerland, CEO Paolo Ardoino told Bloomberg in an interview . The USDT issuer directly owns the vast majority of about 80 tons of gold stockpile outright. However, precious metals represent only 5% of Tether’s $112 billion reserve portfolio, per the company’s March attestation. “We have our own vault. I believe it’s the most secure vault in the world,” Ardoino noted, declining to reveal the whereabouts of the Swiss vault due to security concerns. USDT stablecoin reached a market cap of $159 billion last month, claiming 62.43% of the entire $255 billion stablecoin ecosystem. The company’s gold reserves match the UBS Group’s total precious metals and commodities exposure, the report added. Tether Gold Reserves Signals Pivot From Pure Fiat Exposure In Ardoino’s books, gold’s safe-haven status helps buffer against fiat or regulatory turbulence. He said that the precious metal is a safer asset than any national currency. “Eventually, I think that if people start to get concerned about the potential increase of the debt of the US, they might look at alternatives,” he told Bloomberg. Further, the recent surge in gold prices is fueled by central bank buying and a return of investor interest in gold ETFs, according to a report from J.P. Morgan . “Every single central bank in the BRICS countries is buying gold,” Ardoino added. Gold Reserves Could Lower Custody Costs Tether has been widely known for its association with gold, launching a gold-based token, Tether Gold, that recently showed stable gains . According to Ardoino, the company’s decision to own its own gold vault is due to the high costs that precious metal vault operators charge. If Tether’s gold token were to grow to $100 billion in circulation, “it’s a lot of money to pay 50 basis points,” said Ardoino. “If you have your own vault, eventually with the size, it gets much cheaper to do custody.” 🔍 @Tether_to has invested in blockchain analytics firm Crystal Intelligence to boost efforts against illicit stablecoin use. #CryptoSecurity #BlockchainCompliance https://t.co/f1Stp5c6fi — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 8, 2025
CryptoNews2025/07/09 10:53
South Korea plans to include crypto trading companies in the risky enterprise category

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Newsis, South Korean cryptocurrency trading and brokerage companies were previously unable to be identified as "venture enterprises" due to policy restrictions, but
PANews2025/07/09 10:49
An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again in the early morning and currently still holds 23,619 ETH

PANews reported on July 9 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" directly sold 1,000 ETH on the chain 8 hours ago,
PANews2025/07/09 10:39
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.9)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/9 Update: The battle between BONK and PUMP continues, and BONK tokens are
PANews2025/07/09 10:32
US sanctions North Korean tech worker crew over crypto thefts

TRM Labs said North Korea is moving away from hacks to focus more on deception-based revenue generation, such as planting IT workers in US companies.
PANews2025/07/09 10:30

