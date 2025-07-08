2025-08-01 Friday

The frog memecoin aiming to outrank DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE in 2025

Pepeto blends internet culture with functionality, positioning itself as a serious new contender.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001231-3.37%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20901-3.15%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001063-4.32%
Crypto.news 2025/07/08 23:46
KULR Technology receives $20 million credit line from Coinbase

PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news from KULR Technology , $KULR Technology Group has reached an initial $20 million credit line agreement with Coinbase Credit to
PANews 2025/07/08 23:33
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 160 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 8 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $160 million, of which $58.6594 million
PANews 2025/07/08 23:30
Well-known trader @qwatio was partially liquidated again, with cumulative losses exceeding 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens , trader " The Gambler " (@qwatio) recently encountered partial liquidation of short orders in Bitcoin ( 40x leverage) and
WELL3
WELL$0.0001517+0.86%
PANews 2025/07/08 23:28
BSC blockchain achieves fast finality, transaction confirmation time reduced to 4 seconds

PANews reported on July 8 that according to BNB Chain Chinese, BSC 's Fast Finality has been fully integrated into the mainnet, and the final confirmation time of user transactions
Binance Coin
BNB$765.62-3.42%
PANews 2025/07/08 23:24
Tether’s Crystal Intelligence stake adds teeth to stablecoin surveillance push

With law enforcement lagging and users losing billions of dollars to crypto-related scams every year, Tether’s new investment raises a provocative question: are stablecoin firms now the first line of defense? On July 8, USDT issuer Tether announced a strategic…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00776-4.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03741-1.81%
Crypto.news 2025/07/08 23:17
Trump: No extension of August 1 deadline

PANews reported on July 8 that US President Trump said on social media that tariffs will be imposed on August 1, 2025. The deadline will not change and no extension
Notcoin
NOT$0.002069-1.61%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00230324-3.60%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.864-3.21%
PANews 2025/07/08 22:54
OpenAI and the American Federation of Teachers launch National Academy for AI Teaching

PANews reported on July 8 that according to OpenAI Newsroom, OpenAI announced today that it will cooperate with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to launch the five-year "National Academy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1218-3.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001254-0.86%
PANews 2025/07/08 22:51
Solana, XRP, Cronos crypto included in new Trump’s ‘blue chip’ ETF

Trump's Truth Social brand is expanding into ETFs, listing altcoins like Cronos, Solana and XRP.
Wink
LIKE$0.009689-6.03%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07638-4.98%
XRP
XRP$3.0422-1.63%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.864-3.21%
Crypto.news 2025/07/08 22:50
Thailand’s 5-year crypto tax break: What they’re not telling you

Thailand’s five-year tax break on crypto capital gains looks like a dream for investors, but the fine print reveals a strategic push for surveillance, platform control and regulatory dominance.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019479+8.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002069-1.61%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02455-3.57%
Wink
LIKE$0.009689-6.03%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000019062-10.00%
PANews 2025/07/08 22:47

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September