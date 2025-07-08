2025-08-01 Friday

Pakistan establishes Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority PVARA to promote the development of the crypto industry

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cointelegraph , the Pakistani federal government has established the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( PVARA ) as an independent agency responsible
PANews2025/07/08 20:50
Ethereum crypto could be next big treasury asset amid $5B tokenization boom

Ethereum is quickly emerging as an attractive treasury asset, thanks to its growing role in DeFi.
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:38
After “suffering from EF for a long time”, can the newly established Ethereum Community Fund rekindle faith in ETH?

Author: Zen, PANews Once upon a time, it was almost a consensus among cryptocurrency industry practitioners and investors that ETH would rise to $10,000. But the reality is that Bitcoin
PANews2025/07/08 20:37
Truth Social submits S-1 filing to SEC, plans to launch crypto blue chip ETF

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the SEC's official website, Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF, BT has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and
PANews2025/07/08 20:33
Yiwu local association: Member companies hardly use stablecoins for settlement

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the Daily Economic News, there have been recent rumors that more than 3,000 merchants in Yiwu use stablecoins such as USDT to
PANews2025/07/08 20:30
The suspected Arthapala address recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the past 5 hours

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,570 ETH to the exchange in the
PANews2025/07/08 20:26
XRP price prediction in July 2025 – XRP getting closer to a massive breakout?

XRP continues its range-bound price action as important updates about the project continue to make their way in the cryptocurrency market. Investors are hopeful that the token is getting closer to a big breakout, but when? Let’s find out in…
Crypto.news2025/07/08 20:23
Orbiter Finance and Nano Labs collaborate to launch compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io

[July 8, 2025] Layer2 cross-chain bridge protocol Orbiter Finance announced a strategic partnership with Nano Labs (NASDAQ: NA), a US-listed company, to jointly provide full-network distribution and exchange services for
PANews2025/07/08 20:22
Orbiter and Nano Labs Collaborate to Launch NBNB.io, a Compliant Stablecoin Cross-Chain Solution

PANews reported on July 8 that according to official news, Orbiter Finance has reached a cooperation with Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs to launch a compliant stablecoin cross-chain solution NBNB.io. The solution
PANews2025/07/08 20:16
Pakistan launches crypto regulatory body for digital asset sector

Pakistan has established the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) to oversee and regulate the country’s crypto sector.
PANews2025/07/08 20:11

