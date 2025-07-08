2025-08-01 Friday

Aave V4: A love-hate relationship with MakerDAO, but a similar outcome

As one of the cornerstones of the DeFi ecosystem, any movement of Aave, the largest and most mature lending protocol, has attracted much attention in the industry. Recently, at the
2025/07/08
Vladilena deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged SOL long position

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens, a wallet under the name of @0xVladilena deposited $2 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a SOL long
2025/07/08
A Bitcoin whale transferred 6,000 Bitcoins after 6 years of dormancy, worth about $649 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for 6 years transferred all 6,000 Bitcoins (about 649 million US dollars) out
2025/07/08
Remixpoint becomes first Japanese company to pay CEO’s salary in Bitcoin

Japanese consulting firm Remixpoint becomes the first publicly listed company in the country to pay their CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, marking a historic milestone. In an official press release, the company’s CEO, Yoshihiko Takahashi, explained that it was initially…
2025/07/08
DeAgentAI launches Sui Chain prediction interactive competition, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT

PANews reported on July 8 that Alphax, the flagship product of AI Infra platform DeAgentAI, officially launched the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition on Sui mainnet. The event
2025/07/08
TON’s UAE ‘Golden Visa’ mishap shows why legal reviews matter

The TON Foundation could have avoided its golden visa controversy in the UAE with a brief legal review, a local lawyer told Cointelegraph.
2025/07/08
Sequans Completes $384 Million Strategic Investment and Launches Bitcoin Reserve Program

PANews reported on July 8 that Sequans Communications, a French 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company, announced the successful completion of a total of $384 million in debt and equity private placement
2025/07/08
BioSig receives $1.1 billion in financing to promote commodity market chain

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, after completing its merger with Bahamas-based Streamex, Nasdaq-listed BioSig announced that it had reached a financing agreement with institutional investors
2025/07/08
Pumpfun is old and frail, what concepts are the emerging platforms promoting?

Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Nanzhi Since USELESS broke through the market value of 100 million again, the LetsBonk platform has ushered in a second spring, with multiple tokens
2025/07/08
Musk: Grok 4 will be released live at 11 am this Thursday

PANews reported on July 8 that Musk announced that Grok 4 will be live-streamed at 8pm (Pacific Time) this Wednesday, and the xAI team will participate in the entire process.
2025/07/08

