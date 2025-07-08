MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €3 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that according to the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement signed with
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:09
Bitcoin mining company Cango currently holds 4,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 8 that Bitcoin mining company Cango announced on the X platform that it currently holds 4,000 BTC on its balance sheet, an increase from the 3,879.2
BTC
$115,330.36
-2.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:04
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA risks further losses as whales offload 170 million tokens
Cardano (ADA) has declined for the second consecutive day this week, maintaining a bearish tone. At the time of writing, the ADA declines by nearly 1% at press time on Tuesday as the risk-off sentiment resurfaces in the market, with President Trump extending the tariff pause to August 1.
SECOND
$0.00001
-27.00%
TRUMP
$8.842
-3.36%
ADA
$0.7315
-3.36%
Share
Fxstreet
2025/07/08 14:02
In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?
Author: DePINone Labs summary The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the
FUND
$0.0279
+20.10%
TOKEN
$0.01566
-9.47%
RWA
$0.003447
-1.57%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 14:00
Crypto OTC settlement platform BridgePort completes $3.2 million seed round
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Techinasia, the cryptocurrency over-the-counter settlement platform BridgePort has completed a $3.2 million seed round of financing, led by Further Ventures, with participation
SEED
$0.001046
-0.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:54
Eric Trump to attend Bitcoin 2025 Asia conference in Hong Kong in August
PANews reported on July 8 that the 2025 Asia Bitcoin Conference will be held in Hong Kong in August this year, and Eric Trump, son of US President Trump, has
TRUMP
$8.842
-3.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:42
"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list
PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the
HOT
$0.0009487
-4.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:37
US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bloomberg, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said on July 7 that he expects to meet with Chinese officials in the coming weeks to
TRADE
$0.13864
-2.19%
U
$0.01103
+1.19%
HOLD
$0.00005104
-34.04%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:27
DigitalX receives A$20.7 million in strategic investment to expand Bitcoin reserves, with Animoca Brands and others participating
PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) announced that it has obtained a firm
DCC
$0.000028
-59.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 13:00
Yiwu stablecoin transaction "US$1 billion flow" investigation: only a few merchants collected
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there have been market reports that Yiwu has accepted stablecoins to pay for foreign trade goods, making
TRADE
$0.13864
-2.19%
FLOW
$0.3659
-3.14%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 12:57
Trending News
More
Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise
Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers
Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins
The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September