2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Musk's wealth evaporated by about $15 billion in one day

Musk's wealth evaporated by about $15 billion in one day

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, Tesla (TSLA.O) shares plunged nearly 7% on Monday after Musk threatened to establish a third political party in the United States,
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:15
PANews official X account has been successfully recovered and resumed normal operations

PANews official X account has been successfully recovered and resumed normal operations

PANews reported on July 8 that the official PANews X account @PANewsCN has been successfully retrieved and resumed normal operations. PANews has upgraded and conducted security checks on the risk
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:00
From world computer to world ledger, will Ethereum become an on-chain central bank?

From world computer to world ledger, will Ethereum become an on-chain central bank?

On June 20, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin retweeted a tweet from ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, stating that “Ethereum L1 is the world’s ledger.” This is also a rare statement from
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05622+1.95%
SuperRare
RARE$0.04968-3.49%
L1
L1$0.00665-1.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 11:00
South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin

South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptonews, South Korean software developer Polaris Office applied to register a Korean won stablecoin trademark named POLAKRW, becoming the latest company to
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:48
The crypto sector generally fell back, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by more than 4%, and BTC falling below $108,000

The crypto sector generally fell back, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by more than 4%, and BTC falling below $108,000

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors generally experienced a correction after continuous rises. Among them, the SocialFi sector fell 4.02% in 24
Bitcoin
BTC$115,370.19-2.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09741-2.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:47
Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to 181

Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies expands its Bitcoin reserves to 181

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Newsfile Corp, Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies Corp. announced on July 7 that its treasury increased its holdings by 10 bitcoins, bringing
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:41
Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

Publicly traded company Lion Group announces total cryptocurrency holdings have grown to $7 million

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (Nasdaq: LGHL) announced on Monday that it had purchased more HYPE tokens, and as of now, its
Moonveil
MORE$0.09741-2.63%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39.26-10.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00779-0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:21
German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset

German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset,
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:13
Dubai approves tokenized money market fund backed by Qatar National Bank and DMZ Finance

Dubai approves tokenized money market fund backed by Qatar National Bank and DMZ Finance

PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) supported by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05622+1.95%
FUND
FUND$0.0279+20.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:05
From “one-click interaction” to “one-click liquidation”, the fatal trap brought by DeFi convenience

From “one-click interaction” to “one-click liquidation”, the fatal trap brought by DeFi convenience

Author: 0xresearch In the crypto world, there is a truth that is often overlooked: "The simpler, the more dangerous." DeFi has developed to this day and is heading towards "fool-proof
Moonveil
MORE$0.09741-2.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001995-3.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/08 10:00

Trending News

More

Bank of America: Tokenization of real-world assets is on the rise

Hashgraph Group Launches IDTrust, a Self-Sovereign Identity Platform

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

Michael Saylor: Strategy may buy up to 1.5 million Bitcoins

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September