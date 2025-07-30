2025-08-01 Friday

Shiba Inu reclaims investor attention, but Pepeto might pump 17,800% and steal the show

Shiba Inu reclaims investor attention, but Pepeto might pump 17,800% and steal the show

Shiba Inu rallies steadily while Pepeto gains hype with huge presale growth and potential 17,800% surge. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/31 01:05
World Liberty Financial bets $10m on Falcon’s cross-chain stablecoin play

World Liberty Financial bets $10m on Falcon’s cross-chain stablecoin play

WLFI’s capital injection into Falcon Finance marks a new phase in stablecoin evolution, one focused on back-end interoperability rather than token proliferation. The $10 million will fund tools that enable dollar assets to move seamlessly across ecosystems. According to a…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 00:31
What Ethereum built in ten years — and what it still hasn’t delivered

What Ethereum built in ten years — and what it still hasn’t delivered

Vitalik Buterin says adoption alone is not progress. Are today’s Ethereum-based systems truly autonomous, or just decentralized in name and centralised in control? Ethereum’s core mission still needs defending Ethereum (ETH) turns ten today, Jul. 30. The anniversary comes at…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 00:00
Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply

Resolv: Increased allocation of Season 2 airdrop to 5% of total token supply

PANews reported on July 30th that the DeFi protocol Resolv announced it has increased its airdrop allocation for Season 2 of its points program participants from 4% to 5% of
PANews2025/07/30 23:52
An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

According to PANews on July 30th, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale who amassed 3,962.6 BTC at $0.375 in January 2011 14 and a half years ago
Bitcoin
BTC$115 282,15-2,40%
PANews2025/07/30 23:47
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$268 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$268 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on July 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $268 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.7132 million
PANews2025/07/30 23:30
Ethereum’s tenth year ushers in new prediction market plays

Ethereum’s tenth year ushers in new prediction market plays

Ten years after it started, Ethereum is powering new ideas like DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs—and now it’s changing how prediction markets work. Last month, platforms like Polymarket handled over $1.16 billion in bets, showing how popular on-chain betting has become.…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 23:17
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 53,345 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 53,345 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on July 30, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 1,152 BTC (worth $136.58 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a single-day inflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$115 282,15-2,40%
Ethereum
ETH$3 614,66-4,23%
LayerNet
NET$0,00010995+4,41%
PANews2025/07/30 23:13
Can RADIX crypto survive its founder? Price falls 40% in 24 hours

Can RADIX crypto survive its founder? Price falls 40% in 24 hours

Radix cripto is mourning its founder at a critical time for the project.
Crypto.news2025/07/30 23:01
US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

US Department of Justice: Canadian cybercriminal sentenced to one year in prison for NFT fraud

PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian cybercriminal Cameron Albert Redman was sentenced to one year in prison for an NFT scam, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's
PANews2025/07/30 22:52

