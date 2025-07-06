MEXC Exchange
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 120 million US dollars, mainly long orders
PANews reported on July 6 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $120 million, of which $73.1387 million
PANews
2025/07/06 23:30
CZ: If the 10-year UAE golden visa for TON stakers is true, it will promote BNB to get the same treatment
PANews reported on July 6 that CZ responded to the topic of "Toncoin cooperates with the UAE to provide 10-year golden visas to TON stakers" on the X platform, saying:
TON
$3.513
-0.31%
BNB
$764.5
-3.47%
GET
$0.005717
+0.33%
PANews
2025/07/06 23:17
Data: CHEEL, APT, IMX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which CHEEL unlocked value is about 17.4 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 6 that Token Unlocks data showed that CHEEL, APT, IMX and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock
IMX
$0.5046
-5.48%
APT
$4.28
-3.32%
TOKEN
$0.01566
-9.74%
PANews
2025/07/06 22:44
German media: Musk is unlikely to become a suitable leader of a political party
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Zhitong Finance, citing the German "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" website, even if Musk really took the step of forming a new political party,
PANews
2025/07/06 22:28
Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the signing of a new sanctions package against Russia. It pays special attention to financial schemes using crypto-assets. According to him, the head of state said that the sanctions were prepared with the participation of the National Bank of Ukraine and are aimed at “strikes against the military economy of […] Сообщение Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Federation’s ‘Cryptocurrency Schemes’ появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
BANK
$0.05643
+2.17%
Incrypted
2025/07/06 22:26
After multiple liquidations, the remaining position of the “Insider Whale” has dropped to $47.34 million
PANews reported on July 6 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the short positions of the “insider whale” @qwatio were liquidated again in the recent surge. It seems
PANews
2025/07/06 22:14
Analysis: The number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool has decreased significantly, and a crisis may occur
PANews reported on July 6 that according to CoinDesk, the number of transactions in the Bitcoin memory pool (the queue of unconfirmed transactions) has decreased significantly compared to the end
PANews
2025/07/06 22:12
US Treasury Secretary: Musk should focus on business, not politics
PANews reported on July 6 that according to Jinshi, US Treasury Secretary Bessant said that Elon Musk should focus on business, not politics.
NOT
$0.00206
-1.95%
ELON
$0.0000001119
-0.70%
PANews
2025/07/06 21:58
On-chain analyst: WLFI test to add liquidity is false news
PANews reported on July 6 that on-chain analyst Aunt AI (@ai_9684xtpa) posted on the X platform that the WLFI test to add liquidity was false news. The screenshot of 150
AI
$0.1215
-3.26%
PANews
2025/07/06 21:55
U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson: If no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels
PANews reported on July 6 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said that if no agreement is reached before August 1, tariffs will return to April levels, and the strategy for
U
$0.01104
+1.37%
PANews
2025/07/06 21:38
