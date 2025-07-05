MEXC Exchange
Tokenized equity still in regulatory grey zone — Attorneys
The nascent real-world tokenized assets track prices but do not provide investors the same legal rights as holding the underlying instruments.
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Crypto’s path to legitimacy runs through the CARF regulation
The CARF regulation, which brings crypto under global tax reporting standards akin to traditional finance, marks a crucial turning point.
PANews
2025/07/05 23:02
Trump-backed WLFI moves toward market debut with tradability vote
World Liberty Financial, the decentralized finance firm launched by the Trump family in 2024, is taking a major step toward opening its network to the public, proposing to make its WLFI token transferable for the first time. The governance proposal,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 22:44
Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, legendary rapper Drake mentioned "BTC" in his new song "What Did I Miss?" The lyrics are: "I look at this
PANews
2025/07/05 22:32
Grayscale: I believe Ethereum can benefit from the US's cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift
PANews reported on July 5 that Grayscale published an article on the X platform, saying that it believes Ethereum can benefit from the US cryptocurrency-friendly policy shift, and new legislation
PANews
2025/07/05 22:03
Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support
PANews reported on July 5 that American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the social platform about establishing a new party, the "American Party". The voting has
PANews
2025/07/05 20:59
Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon
PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
PANews
2025/07/05 20:48
1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury
PANews reported on July 5 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that he will fully support ETH, because without Ethereum, the crypto industry cannot continue
PANews
2025/07/05 20:09
Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming
PANews reported on July 5 that according to BusinessTimes, the recent global stablecoin craze has caused a sharp rise in the stock prices of companies related to this still-developing technology,
PANews
2025/07/05 18:46
ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, ZhongAn Online announced that it had completed the placement of 215 million new H shares, raising a total of HK$3.924 billion.
PANews
2025/07/05 17:51
