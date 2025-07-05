MEXC Exchange
Bitdeer increased its holdings by 41.4 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,527.5 BTC
PANews reported on July 5 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer showed that as of July 4, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,527.5 BTC (excluding customer deposits);
PANews
2025/07/05 13:41
Data: $USELESS's largest holder's floating profit exceeds $7.5 million
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market value of $USELESS hit a new high of nearly US$290 million, the floating profit of its
PANews
2025/07/05 13:23
HEST: The core engine driving innovation in the Web3 betting industry
With the continuous development of Web3 technology, the global betting market is experiencing unprecedented changes. The traditional betting industry has long been subject to the trust crisis and data opacity
PANews
2025/07/05 13:16
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6228.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 5, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,228.18, with a total
PANews
2025/07/05 11:58
Trump: Trade letter signed and to be sent on Monday
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump issued a statement on the letters to trading partners, saying that I did sign some letters, and the
PANews
2025/07/05 11:12
Huangshan Yixian police arrested a criminal gang that used virtual currency to launder money, arresting 12 people in total
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Yixian County Political and Legal WeChat public account, in early May, a flight ticket change fraud case occurred in Yixian County,
PANews
2025/07/05 10:42
10x Research: The potential selling pressure from OG wallets is a key reason why Bitcoin has been unable to rise significantly in the past six months
PANews reported on July 5 that 10x Research published an analysis saying that since Trump attended the Nashville Bitcoin Summit in July 2024, a major shift has been taking place
PANews
2025/07/05 10:09
Data: BTC's total unrealized profits are about $1.2 trillion
PANews reported on July 5 that glassnode tweeted that currently, the total unrealized profit of BTC is about 1.2 trillion US dollars, which not only highlights the substantial value appreciation
PANews
2025/07/05 09:56
STIX founder: We have received commissions from more than a dozen WLFI OTC sellers, but there are very few buyers
PANews reported on July 5 that Taran, the founder of the over-the-counter trading platform STIX, posted on the X platform that he had received contact from more than a dozen
PANews
2025/07/05 09:11
Data: More than 30.4% of Bitcoin has not been touched in more than 5 years
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Cointelegraph, several BTC addresses that had been silent for 14 years transferred billions of dollars, and more than 30.4% of Bitcoin remained
PANews
2025/07/05 09:05
