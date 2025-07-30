2025-08-01 Friday

Crypto News

Trump: The Fed must cut interest rates, second-quarter GDP data is much better than expected

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, Trump said the Federal Reserve must cut interest rates. The second quarter GDP has just been released and is much better
PANews2025/07/30 20:40
Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure Midl completes $2.4 million seed round

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Chainwire, Midl, a Bitcoin-native dApp infrastructure, announced the completion of a $2.4 million seed round led by Draper Associates and with participation
PANews2025/07/30 20:38
Amber Group's address is suspected to have received $3.46 million worth of HYPE 20 minutes ago

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, Amber Group appears to be consistently buying low and selling high on HYPE. Twenty minutes ago, address 0x4E4...4Df6e received
The initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%, which was expected to be 2.4%.

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the initial estimate of the annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the second quarter of the United States was 3%,
The U.S. core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate was initially reported at 2.5% in the second quarter, in line with expectations of 2.3%.

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, the initial annualized quarterly rate of the US core PCE price index in the second quarter was 2.5%, in line with
Publicly listed company Profusa invests $1 million in Bitcoin to launch its digital asset finance strategy

PANews reported on July 30th that Globenewswire reported that Nasdaq-listed Profusa, a commercial-stage digital health company, has made its first $1 million investment in Bitcoin, in accordance with its previously
Trump: India will pay 25% tariffs and fines

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have had relatively little trade with them
U.S. ADP employment figures for July: 104,000, vs. 75,000 expected

PANews reported on July 30th that according to Jinshi, the number of ADP jobs in the United States in July was 104,000, which was lower than the expected number of
ETH builders develop new POAPrivacy tools ahead of 10 year anniversary

As ETH celebrates its 10th anniversary, it brings into focus everything that the project has accomplished — enabling DeFi, smart contracts, and sprouting a vibrant ecosystem of dApps built on privacy. As Ethereum (ETH) celebrates its 10th anniversary, it brings…
JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on July 30th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are collaborating to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies, according to
