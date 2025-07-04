MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-01 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team had internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth 2.55 million US dollars) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d
ETH
$3,612.82
-4.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:20
James Fickel deposited 80,000 ETH worth over $200 million to Coinbase Prime in nearly 20 minutes
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, ETH/BTC exchange rate bull James Fickel transferred 30,000 ETH (US$76.45 million) to Coinbase Prime and 50,000 ETH
BTC
$115,154.2
-2.49%
ETH
$3,612.82
-4.25%
BULL
$0.003937
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:17
A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days
PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past
MAJOR
$0.15676
-1.51%
SIX
$0.01995
-5.67%
ETH
$3,612.82
-4.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:13
China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated
MORE
$0.09748
-2.55%
FUND
$0.0279
-0.28%
FUTURE
$0.15261
+31.57%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001254
-1.41%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:07
As Kaito eats up crypto social media: How we fell victim to the “yell economy”
Author:defizard Compiled by: Luffy, Foresight News In April 2023, I joined CT (Crypto Twitter) with a group of friends. At that time, we were all writing airdrop strategies, spending 1-2
CT
$0.0000055
+5.76%
KAITO
$1.1517
-4.28%
LUFFY
$0.00003436
+3.15%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 17:00
Bo Hines predicts U.S crypto industry will skyrocket to $20t in value after stablecoin bill passes
Executive Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, Bo Hines, predicts the digital asset industry will see a $15 to $20t surge in value following the GENIUS Act’s legalization. In a recent interview, the Executive Director of…
ACT
$0.03948
-2.13%
U
$0.01102
+1.19%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 16:57
Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.
WALLET
$0.02167
-8.13%
ETH
$3,612.82
-4.25%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:56
Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the
TRADE
$0.13856
-2.18%
BANK
$0.05632
+1.88%
MIN
$0.0217
-4.32%
PEOPLE
$0.01825
-6.12%
FREE
$0.00011425
+0.42%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:51
Victims of $20 Million Cryptocurrency Scam Who Sued Citibank File Similar Lawsuits Against Two Other Banks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cointelegraph, last week, Michael Zidell, a victim of a $20 million cryptocurrency fraud, sued Citibank, accusing it of ignoring "red flags". Recently,
RED
$0.3406
-1.81%
SCAM
$0.000136
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:34
The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?
Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the
NOT
$0.002056
-2.37%
PLANET
$0.0000008895
-4.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/04 16:00
Trending News
More
Traders see a 75% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting.
USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days
Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy
Non-farm payroll data confirms Waller and Bowman's case for rate cuts: labor market shows signs of weakness
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers