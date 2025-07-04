2025-08-01 Friday

Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight
Bitcoin
BTC$115,094.72-2.51%
Ethereum
ETH$3,608.5-4.27%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02439-4.35%
PANews2025/07/04 10:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/4 Update: Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of
Memecoin
MEME$0.00199+14.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-3.26%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.03854-9.84%
FUNToken
FUN$0.011197-0.62%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008782-1.37%
PANews2025/07/04 10:43
Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by
Particl
PART$0.1774-0.39%
PANews2025/07/04 10:41
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan

In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.
Capverse
CAP$0.07867-0.07%
Fxstreet2025/07/04 10:40
Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05639+1.98%
PANews2025/07/04 10:22
FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights

PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
PANews2025/07/04 10:10
Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment

PANews reported on July 4 that according to China Securities Journal, Bosera Funds (International) recently issued a recruitment notice for product managers in the field of virtual assets, requiring applicants
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2255-6.45%
PANews2025/07/04 09:51
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
PANews2025/07/04 09:45
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
Bitcoin
BTC$115,094.72-2.51%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.38088-5.09%
PANews2025/07/04 09:37
iM Bank applies for 12 Korean won stablecoin trademarks

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Korean media Newsis, iM Bank announced that it has applied for 12 trademarks related to the Korean won stablecoin, including "iMKRW", "iMST"
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05639+1.98%
PANews2025/07/04 09:25

