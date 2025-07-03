MEXC Exchange
U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April and May revised up by 16,000 jobs
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the number of new non-agricultural jobs in April from 147,000 to 158,000; the number
PANews
2025/07/03 20:33
U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%, and the previous value was 4.20%.
PANews
2025/07/03 20:31
U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000, compared with expectations of 110,000
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000 after seasonal adjustment, in line with expectations of 110,000. The previous value was
PANews
2025/07/03 20:30
Before the release of non-agricultural data, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is over 90%
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to CME's "Fed Watch", the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 76.7, and the probability of a 25
Saxo Bank: Rising ETF flows boost cryptocurrency sentiment, Bitcoin rises to three-week high
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, Saxo Bank analysts said in a report that Bitcoin rose to a three-week high as macroeconomic concerns eased and continued inflows
Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval
It only took one day for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to walk back on an approval given to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to convert to an exchange-traded fund (ETF), inadvertently halting its launch. On 1 July 2025, the SEC shared a letter stating its intention to again review the recent.. The post Grayscale ETF Faces Indefinite Delay as SEC Reassesses Earlier Approval appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
YZi Labs discloses its participation in Digital Asset’s $135 million funding round
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, YZi Labs disclosed that it participated in Digital Asset's US$135 million Series E financing, indicating that it supports institutions to
Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants
On August 28-29, 2025, the Bitcoin Asia 2025 conference will be held in Hong Kong. The organizers of the event have announced that all attendees will receive a free general admission pass. In this way, they aim to make the event the most accessible bitcoin conference in the world. The initiative is aimed at students, […] Сообщение Bitcoin Asia 2025 organizers offered free admission to all participants появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
AMUNDI, Europe's largest asset management company: US stablecoin policy may undermine the global payment system
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CGTN America, AMUNDI, Europe's largest asset management company, said that the US stablecoin policy could undermine the global payment system.
JPMorgan Chase expects the stablecoin market to reach $500 billion in 2028, far below optimistic forecasts
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase released a research report predicting that the global stablecoin market will grow to US$500 billion in 2028, far lower
