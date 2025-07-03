MEXC Exchange
U.S. Treasury Secretary warns: Tariffs could rise back to April 2 levels
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant warned the United States' trading partners not to extend trade negotiations, saying that if no progress is
PANews
2025/07/03 19:52
Robinhood CEO: OpenAI and SpaceX’s “stock tokens” are derivatives, not equity
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev responded to OpenAI's questions, emphasizing that the OpenAI and SpaceX "stock tokens" launched for European users
PANews
2025/07/03 19:50
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam
The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:47
BTC hits all-time high in Türkiye
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, BTC hit a record high in Türkiye.
PANews
2025/07/03 19:39
JD.com and Ant Group push for yuan-pegged stablecoins to challenge dollar’s digital dominance
China’s leading tech giants JD.com and Ant Group are actively lobbying Chinese regulators as part of a push to counter the U.S. dollar’s growing digital dominance. Both companies have urged the People’s Bank of China to authorize the issuance of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:37
SlowMist: GitHub's popular Solana tool hides a trap for stealing coins
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the SlowMist security team, on July 2, a victim claimed that he had used an open source project hosted on GitHub the
PANews
2025/07/03 19:34
Franklin Templeton: The future of corporate crypto finance strategies is full of uncertainty, with the risk of "dangerous" feedback loops
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets analysts issued a report warning that the future of corporate crypto financial strategies is full of
PANews
2025/07/03 19:21
OpenAI rejects Robinhood’s stock tokens, warns of unauthorized equity claims
Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has publicly denied any involvement with Robinhood’s tokenized equity campaign, warning that recently promoted stock tokens are not legitimate. In a July X statement by the Open AI Newsroom, the company clarified it had no role…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:17
IMF pushes back on Pakistan’s subsidized electricity proposal for crypto mining
The IMF has declined Pakistan’s bid for subsidised electricity for crypto mining, despite earlier plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts of surplus power to the sector. In a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:15
New US bank backed by billionaires aims to fill crypto void left by SVB
A new bank backed by Anduril’s Palmer Luckey and 8VC’s Joe Lonsdale could become crypto’s next big lifeline in the U.S. following the fall of Silicon Valley Bank. A group of well-known tech investors is launching a new U.S. bank…
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:12
