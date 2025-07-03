MEXC Exchange
Bitcoin Suisse Chief Legal Officer Points Out Flaws in EU and Swiss Stablecoin Rules
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Peter Märkl, chief legal officer of Swiss crypto exchange Bitcoin Suisse, pointed out during the German Blockchain Week that the stablecoin
PANews
2025/07/03 19:02
Bitcoin Suisse legal chief flags gaps in EU, Swiss stablecoin rules
Peter Märkl, general counsel at Bitcoin Suisse, criticized both EU and Swiss stablecoin regulations as inadequate and burdensome.
PANews
2025/07/03 19:01
Agricultural Bank of China: No plans to develop stablecoins
PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the Agricultural Bank of China responded to investors' questions about capital injection, stock repurchase and stablecoin development on the interactive platform.
PANews
2025/07/03 18:58
South Korea's KB Kookmin Card files 35 stablecoin-related trademark applications
PANews reported on July 3 that according to MoneyS, South Korea's KB Kookmin Card has submitted 35 trademark applications related to stablecoins, involving names such as "KBCSTB", "KBCST" and "KBCKRW".
PANews
2025/07/03 18:47
Publicly traded gold miner Hamak Limited to add Bitcoin to its corporate coffers
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, listed gold miner Hamak Limited announced that it will add Bitcoin to its company treasury.
PANews
2025/07/03 18:32
South Korean payment company Danal files 20 stablecoin-related trademark applications
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Money Today, South Korean payment company Danal has submitted 20 trademark applications related to the Korean won stablecoin. The move is part
PANews
2025/07/03 18:30
A whale's ETH short position had previously made a profit of $26 million, but has now shrunk to $6.43 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 previously maintained a 100% winning rate in ETH trading, but this time he did not choose to stop
PANews
2025/07/03 18:17
North Korean hackers use fake Zoom update to spread macOS malware 'NimDoor' targeting crypto firms
PANews reported on July 3 that according to The Block, cybersecurity company SentinelLabs recently discovered that North Korean hacker groups used a new "NimDoor" macOS backdoor program to attack cryptocurrency
PANews
2025/07/03 17:57
Airdrops are still success makers, we just need to do them better | Opinion
Token distribution should be about more than a single splash, but rather cultivate vibrant, invested communities that contribute to long-term project viability
Crypto.news
2025/07/03 17:56
Jupiter Core Working Group (CWG) will be disbanded, and 4.5 million JUP will be fully returned to DAO
PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter posted on the X platform that after a comprehensive assessment, it confirmed that the original four-year Core Working Group (CWG) mission has been
PANews
2025/07/03 17:55
