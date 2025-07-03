2025-08-01 Friday

[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Four: Final Push as the Ethereum Marathon Reaches the Finish Line

It’s Day Four of EthCC[8] in Cannes — the final chapter in a week that’s felt like a sprint, a marathon, and a rave all rolled into one. By now, the hangovers are real, the tan lines are questionable, and the collective brainpower in the venue is still going strong. Despite the fatigue, the builders, researchers, and founders are showing up — because the final day still packs a punch. From sunrise strategy chats to that last clink of glasses on the Croisette, EthCC has proven one thing: the Ethereum ecosystem isn’t just alive — it’s accelerating. Stay tuned as we cover every last moment.
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a final vote on the "Big and Beautiful Act" at 8 p.m. tonight

PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said that the final vote on the "Big, Beautiful Act" will be held at 8 am today (20:00 Beijing time).
Australian crypto billionaire escapes kidnapping attempt after biting off attacker’s finger

Australian billionaire Tim Heath escaped a planned abduction in Estonia after a group of attackers attempted to extort his digital assets in a coordinated operation. According to local media, Heath had to physically fight off his attackers during the ambush,…
Swiss Bank AMINA supports Ripple stablecoin RLUSD custody and trading

PANews reported on July 3 that Swiss Bank AMINA announced the launch of custody and trading services for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, becoming the first global bank to support the stablecoin.
Hamak Gold raises £2.467 million, part of which will be used to implement Bitcoin asset management strategy

PANews reported on July 3 that Hamak Gold Limited (LSE: HAMA), a British listed company, announced that it raised a total of 2.467 million pounds through direct subscription and new
Nigerian scammers impersonate officials to steal $250,000 in USDT

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian scammer impersonated an official of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee and defrauded a donor of $250,000
GMGN launches new video sharing feature, users can create 10-second MP4 format video revenue chart

PANews reported on July 3 that GMGN announced an update to its custom video sharing function. From now on, users can create MP4 video revenue charts with a duration of
North Korean hackers exploit Mac vulnerabilities to target encryption projects

PANews reported on July 3 that according to a report by Sentinel Labs, North Korean hackers used the malware "NimDoor" developed in the new Nim programming language to attack cryptocurrency
Coinsilium completes £2.7875 million financing for strategic development in the digital asset field

PANews reported on July 3 that Coinsilium Group Limited, a UK-listed company, announced the successful completion of a round of accelerated placement financing, raising £2.7875 million. This round of financing
TradFi body urges SEC reject special treatment for tokenized stocks

A finance industry trade group says tokenized stock offerings shouldn’t get a Securities and Exchange Commission exemption but instead go through the “notice and comment process.”
